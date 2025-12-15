Caleb Wilson Reflects on North Carolina's Win Over USC Upstate

The North Carolina Tar Heels improved their record to 9-1 after defeating the USC Upstate Spartans 80-62 on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was not the most convincing win for the Tar Heels, who found themselves up 68-60 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

Nov 4, 2025 | Freshman Caleb Wilson against Central Arkansas | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Lack of urgency and struggles in multiple offensive areas prevented North Carolina from taking full control until the final couple of minutes of the contest.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, forward Caleb Wilson shared his thoughts on the team's win . Wilson began by detailing why the Tar Heels struggled to put the game away.

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as /l1/ defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think they just played good basketball, hit some tough shots, and we allowed for offensive rebounds," Wilson said. "Our preparation for practice a couple of days before wasn't as good as it should have been…As a team we just have to approach it stronger and better. Just have more energy and more enthusiasm no matter who we play."

Free throws were one of the main avenues that kept USC Upstate within striking distance. Wilson was underwhelming from the free-throw line, and he spoke about his struggles in that area.

"I don't know what was going on with that one," Wilson said. "I missed like three of them in and out. And you know, that's just going to happen sometimes. Not [going to] sweat it. I'll just shoot some free throws tonight. Get back, get back to it. I come here pretty much every night. Honestly, I just need to do something that's outside of practice to better myself. So, I try to work on my three-point shooting and shoot my mid-range jump shots – stuff like that, because that's stuff I actually have to work on…I just do it by myself. I play some music and go do it."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A win is a win, but there were some glaring issues that presented themselves. Wilson explained the balance of appreciating the victory but acknowledging that there are things to patch up.

"I'll just say you always put the win on top, but then we'll go over film," Wilson said. "I'll rewatch the game myself to see things I could have done better. And then, we have to move on. The game is quick – East Tennessee State is on Tuesday, Ohio State on Saturday, then it's about to go fast."

