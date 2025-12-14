Top Performances Fuel UNC Win Over USC Upstate

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the USC Upstate Spartans 80-62 on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was a slow start for the Tar Heels, who only led by nine points at halftime. However, there were several players who dominated in all areas of the floor.

Depth is becoming a strength for the Tar Heels, who have had multiple bench contributors rise to the occasion over the last few weeks. With another impressive win, here are those who stood out for North Carolina in its comfortable win over USC Upstate.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 14 points and 9 rebounds

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as USC Upstate Spartans forward Jafeth Martinez (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer did most of his damage in the first half, with 10 points and eight rebounds, which led the team in both categories. With the Tar Heels establishing a manageable lead in the second half, Veesaar spent an extended period of time on the bench. Otherwise, the junior center would have easily produced a double-double.

Nonetheless, Veesaar was his usual self, dominating in the paint and on the glass, especially in the first half.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as /l1/ defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as USC Upstate Spartans forward Jafeth Martinez (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson was basically flawless in this game, connecting on 6-of-7 shot attempts, which included knocking down his lone three-point attempt from the top of the key.

The one area where the freshman forward left a lot to be desired was the free-throw line. Wilson went 7-of-13 from the line, which prevented him from having an even more impressive game. Nevertheless, Wilson is continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the elite players in college basketball.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 15 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles as USC Upstate Spartans guard Mason Bendinger (9) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is the second consecutive game that Bogavac has made at least 50 percent of his shots. Last Sunday against Georgetown, Bogavac went 5-of-10 from the field for 14 points. However, he went 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

On Saturday, the overseas transfer shot 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. It was the most consistent and well-rounded performance by Bogavac this season. If he produces that type of outing consistently, the Tar Heels are going to be virtually impossible to contain with Veesaar and Wilson.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 17 points and 2 steals

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's head coach Hubert Davis utilized this contest to open up more minutes on the bench. Powell took advantage of the expanded opportunity, connecting on 6-of-9 shots, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The sophomore forward has earned minutes moving forward, and although that does necessarily mean playing 25+ minutes, Powell's performance was definitely acknowledged.

