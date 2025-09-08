All Tar Heels

Grading UNC's Performance Against Charlotte

Grading the Tar Heels on offense, defense and special teams.

Grant Chachere

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jo Jo Troupe (26) is tackled by Charlotte 49ers defensive back Collin Gill (3) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
North Carolina is entering Week 3 with a 1-1 record after a 20-3 victory over Charlotte.

Here is the report card from last week’s game.

Offense: D

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) tries to evade Charlotte 49ers linebacker Reid Williford (40) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Just like in the season opener, the offense came out of the gate firing with a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Gio Lopez completed all three passes he threw, including a perfectly-placed laser to Chris Culliver for a 51-yard touchdown pass. On the next drive, they managed to get a field goal to take a 10-0 lead with 8:34 left in the first quarter. 

However, the Tar Heels only scored that many for the rest of the game, failed to gain a first down on six of its last nine possessions and had only one drive go over 40 yards, which was the 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive that was finished off by a 12-yard touchdown run by Davion Gause.

The second half was a disaster for North Carolina, marking its worst stretch of offensive football this season. The Tar Heels managed just 64 yards after halftime and settled for only three points.

If Charlotte had even a moderately competent offense, the margin could have been much slimmer — perhaps a one-score game instead of a 17-point cushion.

Defense: A-

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels’ defense held Charlotte to 271 total yards — less than half of the 542 surrendered to TCU a week ago. Carolina also allowed just three points, its stingiest outing since Oct. 20, 2001, when it stunned No. 13 Clemson 38-3. That’s nearly 25 years ago.

Moreover, Charlotte mustered just 21 yards on 29 rushing attempts — a paltry 0.7 yards per carry. Even when excluding sack yardage, the 49ers managed only 45 yards on 23 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per rush.

Thad Dixon was a beast despite not saying his name much throughout the game. That means the 49ers didn’t want to throw the ball to his side of the field.

Marcus Allen had a bounce-back game as he had two pass breakups and stuck to his opposition like glue. 

Of all the defensive starters, safety Gavin Gibson had a 77.6 defense grade and a 78.3 coverage grade according to PFF, which are both the highest among the starters. He had six tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup/

Special Teams: A+

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Rece Verhoff (90) adds a field goal during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Punter Tom Maginess averaged 42.6 yards on six punts and placed four of them inside the 20-yard line. It proved to be one of the biggest differences in the game as Charlotte had the ball deep in their own 25-yard line or below on 12 of their 14 possessions.

Rece Verhoff was money for the night as he nailed both field goals of 33 and 49 yards and the Heels didn't allow any real return yards.

