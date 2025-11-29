Predicting How UNC’s Offense Will Fare vs. NC State
The North Carolina Tar Heels will conclude their season with a road date against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday. The Tar Heels have been one of the biggest disappointments in college football this season, failing to qualify for a bowl game. That became official after losing to the Duke Blue Devils last weekend, leaving North Carolina with a 4-7 record heading into the season finale.
Despite being eliminated from postseason play, the Tar Heels have a lot to play for on Saturday, with a monumental in-state rivalry on tap.
Offensively, North Carolina produced its best outing against Duke, as it had a well-balanced attack featuring the passing and rushing attack. The Tar Heels must replicate that same operation against an underrated Wolfpack defense.
With that being said, here are statistical predictions for several of North Carolina's offensive players.
Gio Lopez
Stat line prediction: 20-of-29 for 201 yards, one touchdown, and one interception
The junior quarterback has surpassed 200 passing yards in five straight games, and that streak could extend to six games on Saturday.
North Carolina State's ability to score in bunches will force the Tar Heels into a pass-heavy game script, which will elevate Lopez's statistical output.
Lopez will have to make timely throws against a defense that operates predominantly in man coverage.
Jordan Shipp
Stat line prediction: 9 targets, 6 receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown
Shipp has been the top target in the passing game this season, and that will carry over into the final game of the season.
The sophomore receiver's season outlook has been capped by poor quarterback play, as he has accumulated only 581 yards and five touchdowns through 11 games.
That being said, this could be Shipp's second consecutive game with at least 75 receiving yards, and third time in four games, where he eclipses that mark.
Davion Gause
Stat line prediction: 10 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown
The sophomore running back managed 63 yards and one rushing touchdown on eight carries last week against the Blue Devils.
Gause could easily surpass that mark with a heavier workload against North Carolina State on Saturday. Now, Gause will not be running through the red sea like he was last week, as the Wolfpack's defense is much more dominant up front than what Duke has to offer.
However, Gause has demonstrated that he can develop into a workhorse back heading into next season.
