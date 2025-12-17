How Luka Bogavac Has Performed One-Third Into 2025

Earlier this week, the latest college basketball rankings were released, which had the North Carolina Tar Heels move up two spots to No. 12. That could improve by next week, as North Carolina improved its record to 10-1 after defeating East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

It's been well-documented how impactful the transfer portal has been for the Tar Heels' roster construction this season.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

One acquisition through the portal that has been a key part in North Carolina's strong start to the season is guard Luka Bogavac . The former overseas professional player was a late addition to the Tar Heels, and he did not join the team until late August.

Through 11, which marks about the third-way point of the season, Bogavac is averaging 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Here is an analysis of Bogavac's performance at this point of the season.

Assessing Bogavac

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It has been an up-and-down experience for Bogavac during his brief time in Chapel Hill so far, but he arguably played his best game of the season on Saturday against USC Upstate.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard scored 15 points while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Following the game, head coach Hubert Davis discussed Bogavac's impact in the team's win this past weekend.

"Well, [Luka] impacted in a great way, both ends, on the floor," Davis said. "I mean, you know, from an offensive standpoint, one of the things that we pride ourselves on is playing in transition. I don't think there's anybody in the country when we pitch a ball ahead of the ball in their hands, other than Seth [Trimble]."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles as USC Upstate Spartans guard Mason Bendinger (9) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"And so having that ability to strike and be able to finish in transition like him is real," Davis continued. "He's another playmaker. So, he can handle the ball, he can distribute, he can score, and then defensively, you can make an argument. He's the best on-ball defender, perimeter defender in the country, and when it comes back that gives us a lot on both ends of the floor."

It was Bogavac's best game of the season, and that consistency would be monumental if the Tar Heels want to make a deep tournament run in March. For the time being, Bogavac has been a solid addition to the roster.

The first-year collegiate player will be a key cog in the team's level of success this season, which will be measured by how far the Tar Heels reach in the NCAA Tournament.

