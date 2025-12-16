North Carolina Moves Up in Latest Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels moved up two spots to No. 12 in the latest college basketball rankings, which were released on Monday morning.

North Carolina improved their record to 9-1 after defeating the USC Upstate Spartans on Saturday at the Dean E. Center. It was not the most impressive win, as North Carolina struggled at various points in the game, allowing an inferior opponent to stick around for the majority of the contest.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels are inching closer to the top 10, and with another few wins in the next couple of weeks, that may very well become a reality for North Carolina.

Here are a couple of reasons why the Tar Heels continue to climb the rankings each and every week.

North Carolina Continues to String Wins Together

The most important factor in moving up the rankings is winning each game on the upcoming schedule. The Tar Heels have done just that, winning three straight games since falling to Michigan State on Thanksgiving.

In those three victories, North Carolina has shown the ability to win in different ways, which bodes well for conference play and when March rolls around. The Tar Heels have not always been sharp and need to refine multiple elements of their game, but there have also been moments of true dominance on both ends of the court.

This past week was not an example of a marquee opponent, and it was not a best performance in the world by the Tar Heels, but they ended up winning the game, nonetheless. It was also a learning experience for North Carolina, which head coach Hubert Davis pointed out in his postgame press conference.

"It's a tremendous lesson," Davis said. "I told them, I'm a visual learner. I can remember things, but if I see it, I remember for the rest of my life, and my hope is that they could clearly see that there is a connection between how you prepare and how you practice in relation to how you play. And I identify the areas that have to be there every day. It's not missed shots. It's not the turnovers. Everybody misses shots, everybody turns the ball over, everybody makes mistakes."

"I just think the things that you have control over; I think those are the things that are non-negotiable," Davis continued. "You have to bring it every day. That's energy, effort, attention to detail, enthusiasm, and can't use the excuse that we have final exams. I'm married and I've got three kids. I got prepared for this game early."

Wins Over Notable Opponents

Although one of these wins - Against Kansas on Nov. 7 - occurred much earlier in the season, those victories go a long way in assessing where a team should be ranked. North Carolina is 2-1 against ranked, non-conference opponents, which has been a shortcoming for the Tar Heels in recent years.

