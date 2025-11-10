How UNC Will Handle Seth Trimble's Injury
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses Seth Trimble's injury, how Hubert Davis will handle the rotations and its impact on Carolina moving forward with a tough nonconference schedule coming up.
What We Knoow About Trimble's Injury So Far
Trimble suffered a broken bone in his left forearm during a team workout Sunday afternoon. He will undergo surgery this week, and the university said his timetable for return will be determined after the procedure.
Through two games this season, Trimble is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 44 percent from the field and is a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.
Trimble led UNC past Kansas with 17 points, a game-high eight rebounds, and three assists, sparking a 58-point second-half surge by scoring 13 of his points after halftime. His relentless energy and impact on both ends of the floor were crucial as the Tar Heels secured their first win over Kansas in 23 years, showcasing his ability to step up in big moments.
“So sad for Seth,” said head coach Hubert Davis. “He’s such a great kid and teammate and has worked so hard for his senior year. He loves being a Tar Heel, and we love him. The good news is he will be back at some point this year, and I know he will continue to be a great leader for us until he can get back in the lineup.”
Kansas Head Coach Bill Self's Comments on Trimble's Performance
Trimble is not only North Carolina's team captain, he's also one of the best defensive guards in the country. That is something Kansas head coach Bill Self noted after the game against the Tar Heels. Although star freshman Darryn Peterson sccored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Self said that Trimble slowed him down and made him a nonfactor.
“He blanketed Darryn [Peterson] in a way that to me was terrific. Caleb was the best player, probably in the game, but you can make a strong case for Henry and for Seth, from my vantage point, without watching the tape,” the two-time NCAA National Championship-winning coach said.
“…Even though Darryn got off 14 shots, that was a situation where he probably needed to get off 20 or 22 for us to have a realistic shot in here tonight.”
