Two Worlds Collide: Hubert Davis and Bill Belichick
On Tuesday, August 5, UNC football's X (formerly Twitter) account shared a photo of the UNC men's basketball head coach Hubert Davis and head coach Bill Belichick at a standstill by what seems to be the Bill Koman Practice Complex, the indoor field for the football program.
What could have the two coaches been talking about? Basketball? Football? Both, perhaps? Coach Davis and Coach Belichick represent a new era of within each respective sport. No more Roy Williams, Larry Fedora or Mack Brown. Only an experienced Tar Heel and NBA player to go with an eight-time Super Bowl champion. What more could a university ask for?
It would be hard to imagine anyone thinking about 15 years ago these two leaders would turn into the faces of UNC men's basketball and football at the same time. Maybe Coach Davis given he was the assistant to then-Coach Williams or but probably not Coach Belichick since he had a fulfilling career in the NFL winning rings with arguably the best quarterback to ever play the game in Tom Brady.
The era of NIL has changed the landscape of college athletics much more than we may have ever thought. And these two are going through all of the twists and turns that may happen, whether it's a player wanting more on the table or facing the massive turnover during the offseason as players look for the next chance to have a higher income — the list goes on and on. But that is considered normal in this day and age, it's practically the pros but without the big name franchises taking place.
Coach Davis and his staff are prepping the team for it's game on November 3 against Central Arkansas. And handful of players will make being their careers as Tar Heels such as Kyan Evans, Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Jonathan Powell, Derek Dixon, and more who were part of the changed roster that has one player four-year player, a rare commodity, in Seth Trimble.
Trimble's first season followed UNC's run to the national championship against Kansas.
For Coach Belichick and his squad, the first game is right around the corner on September 1 against TCU on Monday Night Football. Kenan Stadium is expected to filled up with fans in Carolina blue and white while witnessing the start of a new era in North Carolina football.
