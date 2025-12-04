Hubert Davis Details Caleb Wilson’s Impact Against Kentucky Wildcats

The North Carolina Tar Heels' victory over the Kentucky Wildcats did not transpire as many would have expected it, as a significant player struggled mightily from the field.

However, the Tar Heels' supporting cast and Henri Veesaar were able to carry the load in the 67-64 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The unnamed player who struggled throughout the game was Caleb Wilson. The freshman forward scored 15 points while shooting 5-of-19 from the field. It was an uncharacteristic performance by the star freshman, but he impacted the game in a multitude of ways.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis defended Wilson's performance.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis calls out a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Caleb is not just a scorer. He's a dude," Davis said. "This guy can score. He's an elite passer. He led our team in assists. More teams are now loading up on him now—double-teaming him, trying to make him a passer. That actually benefits us because he is such an elite passer."

These sentiments were validated, as Wilson also contributed 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

Wilson also spoke following the game, sharing how he has to improve offensively, with teams sending multiple defenders his direction.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) and forward Andrija Jelavic (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"It’s just something I have to figure out," Wilson said. "I missed shots today that I should not have missed. I’m not really tripping off of it, but just knowing where the stuff is coming from, watching more film to prepare, and just having my teammates communicate with me.”

Even during his offensive struggles, Wilson never hesitates to praise his teammates when they accomplish something. After the game, the freshman forward highlighted Derek Dixon's game-winning shot and what that meant to him.

“I’m so happy for him. That was fun," Wilson said. "I’m glad he had the confidence to take it, honestly. He’s a great player, and he’s just going to keep showing it.”

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) and guard Jasper Johnson (2) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Wilson's selflessness makes you want to root for his success. He has all the talent in the world and is the most gifted player on the Tar Heels' roster. Despite that, he carries himself with humility, which shows that he does not need to score to feel content on the court.

Davis understands this about Wilson, and that is why the head coach is not worried about the freshman forward's mindset moving forward. Wilson will continue to be a critical piece for the Tar Heels this season and in March.

