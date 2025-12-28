Assessing Derek Dixon's Season Heading into Conference Play

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered this season as somewhat of an unknown commodity, with several additions through the transfer portal and recruitment pool. However, the Tar Heels' roster has established chemistry incredibly fast, especially when considering Seth Trimble missing over a month due to injury.

One of those mystery players was incoming freshman guard Derek Dixon, who was pretty much an afterthought in the first month of the season. He possesses high-end upside, but no one was sure how much impact he would make in his first year in Chapel Hill.

Trimble's injury expedited that process, providing Dixon with an immense opportunity to keep the backcourt afloat with Kyan Evans as the only other true point guard on the roster.

Not only did the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard help maintain the backcourt production, but he was monumental in a couple of games , which will be discussed later.

With all that being said, here is how Dixon has performed through the early stages of the season , with conference play right around the corner.

Grading Dixon

2025 averages: 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range

As mentioned, Dixon's role was elevated after the second game of the season, and he was able to prove his worth in extended minutes. The first instance of this came against Kentucky when Dixon hit two shots in the final seconds, lifting the Tar Heels to a 67-64 victory. The freshman forward scored nine points, hitting 3-of-8 shots from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

Following the win, head coach Hubert Davis explained how Dixon made an impact on both ends of the floor.

"But I thought Derek [Dixon] did a really good job defensively: containing the dribble drive, keeping them out of the lane, making them take tough shots, and rebounding the basketball," Davis said. "And then him just running the team. There were situations where we ran a play and didn't get what we were looking for, and in those times, you need players to step up and make plays. Derek made a number of them. I'm really happy for him."

"He's not scared of the moment," Davis said. "You could see that all game. He looked comfortable and had a good command of both ends of the floor. I decided to put him in again in the second half, and I just felt like going into the game, he was shooting 50% from three, and with the attention Caleb was getting, I wanted guys out there who had the ability to shoot the basketball. Luka fouled out, so Derek was the guy."

Dixon followed that up with a 14-point performance against Georgetown, hitting 5-of-7 shots, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. The young guard has not replicated a performance similar to that in recent outings, but he will continue to grow into his role.

