Hubert Davis Highlights North Carolina's Backcourt Performance

The North Carolina Tar Heels' backcourt has been viewed as the team's weak link, and rightfully so. The overall production from that department has been underwhelming, to say the least. In competitive games, specifically in March, it is monumental towards a team's level of success.

While that area has been a shortcoming for the Tar Heels, that would be the last word to describe how the combination of Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, and Derek Dixon performed in Sunday's win over Georgetown.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis explained what he saw from his guards in the Tar Heels' 81-61 win over the Hoyas .

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) passes the ball to forward Caleb Wilson (8) as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I thought the start that [Kyan Evans] had was huge for us," Davis said. "I mean, it's not just the shots that he made. He was confident, he was aggressive, he was on point. It's been five out of eight games where he's gotten into foul trouble, so we've [got to] find a way to keep him out there on the floor."

"I really like [Kyan] and Derek [Dixon] on the floor at the same time," Davis continued. "I've always said that I love multiple ball handlers. You can't take us out of our offense. And with those two, with the way that Georgetown was switching defenses, we always had somebody that can handle the basketball and get us into a set and get us organized."

"But I thought Kyan got off to a really nice start, and Derek, his confidence just continues to grow on both ends of the floor," Davis said.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas center Julius Halaifonua (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's backcourt rotation has been a work in progress. Bogavac was not involved in preseason play, and Seth Trimble has been out for the last few weeks with a broken arm. Davis discussed how the next four games will allow him to decipher which player combinations work the best when conference play begins.

"I think that's huge," Davis said. "I mean, it's only nine games in. I don't know who I talked to before, but in the preseason, we didn't have Luka [Bogavac]. Then we had a full team for two games, and then we haven't had Seth [Trimble] for six games."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches the action across the court during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"So, it's trying to figure out rotations," Davis continued. "And then when Seth comes back, it's finding it again. Different combinations is one of the things that I was excited about coming into the season. That is the versatility that we have, that we can throw out a number of different rotations out there that can be really effective on the floor."

