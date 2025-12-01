All Tar Heels

Jordan Shipp Previews 2026 Season and his Role in Development

The sophomore receiver previewed the Tar Heels' 2026 season during his postgame press conference on Saturday night.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Disappointment would be an understatement to describe the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season, which concluded with a 42-19 loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the season finale.

Under Bill Belichick - in his first season as the head coach - the Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record and 14th in the ACC standings. It also snapped a six-year streak of playing in a bowl game, as North Carolina failed to qualify for postseason play after losing to the Duke Blue Devils in Week 13.

After a season like this, a program can lose several players in the transfer portal while scaring off recruits from committing to their future in Chapel Hill.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp is one of the blue-chip players in the program, and when asked if he planned on returning to North Carolina next season, Shipp responded, "Of course." That undoubted confidence in the program's future provided a sigh of relief for Tar Heels' fan and supporters.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Shipp talked about his role and responsibility in the team's recruitment pool this offseason.

Shipp's Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

"I mean, I don’t think I’m going to have to do a lot," Shipp said. "We have the greatest coach of all time, and I feel like that kind of sets the landscape for itself. We didn’t have the best season this year but at the same time, people understand that."

Several of North Carolina's losses this season were by fine margins, and Shipp believes that the Tar Heels are that close of turning a corner next season.

  • “It’s not common when a new coach gets there a couple months before the season and y’all go undefeated and play in the playoffs," Shipp said. "Things happen, ups and downs,"
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "We showed glimpses, we just didn’t do enough to pull off some wins," Shipp continued. "You know, we were two yards away from being bowl eligible this season and it is looking totally different. We were a yard away with Virginia, a yard and a half away with Cal. Mistakes killed us with Clemson, just small stuff. Internal wounds, we know we’re not as bad as our record shows.”

That is certainly a positive way to look at things, but North Carolina's acquisitions and signings this season will be magnified with how poorly the team performed this season. Belichick and the Tar Heels' front office have a monumental offseason ahead of them.

