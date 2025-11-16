WR Jordan Shipp Reflects on UNC's Loss, Self-Inflicted Wounds
Wide receiver Jordan Shipp chats with the media after North Carolina's 28-12 loss to Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium on Saturday.
Watch Shipp's Availability Below:
Partial Transcript
What was Wake Forest's defense doing to make things difficult for you? On the other hand, was there anything your team could have done to generate more offensive success?
Nothing, just self-inflicted wounds. That's all it is, man, self-inflicted wounds. And that's something that, like, we got to own up to. I got to own up to it myself. And, you know, a couple missed things and off like they did, of course. They're a great team, great defense. They played physical.
They played hard. You know, nothing but respect for those guys over there. 11 (Langston Hardy) is a great player. 5 (Davaughn Patterson) is a great player. You know, 23 (Barylon Johnson), Wake Forest had a lot of great players, the other end. But, I mean, I feel like we just was killing ourselves tonight.
I hear what you're saying, but do you think that self-inflicted wounds when you don't score a touchdown is sort of oversimplifying the problems?
I mean, of course, that could be a thing. It could be a bunch of different things. I mean, just like I said, just self-inflicted wounds. Tell it goes back to, you know, and once we get back, we look at the iPads, we're like, damn, very messed up here. I mean, it's just like I said, self inflicted wounds.
And of course, there could have been some stuff they were doing to trigger those wounds, you know, like, I mean, there's a bunch of different things that they were doing. Like I said, they were well well-coached team, a very physical team. So, I mean, they just, they just outplayed us. They beat
Do you think at this point that you guys need to shake some things up on offense, whether it's a quarterback or another position?
Nah, man. I mean, like I said, we're killing ourselves. It's not, it's not Gio's fault. It's not the center's fault, guards fault, the tackles, receivers, running back. It's just everybody's taking their turns on “my bad.” One “my bad” ruins the whole play. You have, what? Three my bads on a drive. That's 20 something “my bads” throughout the game, you know?
That's 20-some plays down the drain, you know. So, I mean, like I said, it's not one person, it's the overall team. You know, Coach McGee says 11 is one. We're all moving as one. 11 is one.
