UNC to Host ACC Linebacker Transfer For Official Visit
The first couple of days of the 2026 transfer portal window have been chaotic for North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick, as the Tar Heels have seen several players enter the portal, and the staff is also making progress with some of the program's top portal targets.
One of those targets is a former Syracuse Linebacker whom the Tar Heels are expected to host on campus in Chapel Hill for an official visit in the near future.
Syracuse Linebacker Transfer to Visit UNC
On Jan. 2, 247Sports reported on X that North Carolina, along with Northwestern, is expected to host Syracuse linebacker transfer Derek McDonald for an official visit.
Although no specific dates have been published for McDonald's trip to Chapell, it is expected to take place within the next week.
McDonald was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class from Marist School in Atlanta, Georgia. He didn’t receive many Power Four offers out of high school and ultimately committed to and signed with Syracuse.
He’s spent the last five seasons with the Orange. After redshirting in 2021, he served as a rotational linebacker on Syracuse’s defense in 2022. He started in 2023 and 2024 but missed eight games in 2025 due to injury. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Over his career, McDonald has appeared in 41 games, recording 173 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He’s a veteran linebacker with proven ACC experience and would be able to start immediately for the Tar Heels in 2026. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star recruit, the No. 964 overall player in the portal, and the No. 75 linebacker.
Linebacker is a significant position of need for the Tar Heels during the portal window, as UNC has already lost four players at the position to the portal, including Khmori House, who led the team in tackles last season.
While McDonald isn’t the most exciting linebacker in the portal, it’s hard to point to more players in college football with more experience than him, and he would be able to slide in and become a leader on Belichick’s defense.
Northwestern and other programs are expected to pursue McDonald, so the Tar Heels will face competition if they want to land him. Still, it’s hard to imagine the Georgia native turning down the chance to move closer to home and play under Belichick, so UNC should be in a strong position to win his portal recruitment.
