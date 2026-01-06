North Carolina Shocked by Latest Transfer Portal Departure

The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a lackluster 4-8 season in Bill Belichick's first season as the program's head coach. The 73-year-old coach signaled an attempt to revamp the offense after firing Freddie Kitchens and hiring Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator.

After landing four-star 2026 quarterback recruit Travis Burgess, Belichick and North Carolina's brass signed Wisconsin transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. in the transfer portal on Sunday.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

That reclamation project will not include quarterback Gio Lopez, who announced on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal. It is unexpected development, as the junior quarterback originally stated in December that he will be returning to Chapel Hill in 2026.

The addition of Edwards Jr. has appeared to sway Lopez's decision, leaving North Carolina with Burgess and the former Wisconsin quarterback as the two clear options as the starting quarterback next season.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is hit after a pass by Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Tar Heels hosted Texas A&M quarterback transfer Miles O'Neill on Monday, which also painted a clearer picture of the coaching staff's view on Lopez heading into 2026.

This past season, Lopez completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions while attempting 6.7 yards per pass, which was his lowest since 2023 in his freshman season.

Let's evaluate this situation and where this leaves the Tar Heels heading into the 2026 college football season.

What Does This Mean for the Tar Heels?

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina's quarterback situation heading into next season is ambiguous, as Burgess has never played a collegiate snap, while Edwards Jr. attempted only 16 passes in 2025, completing seven of those for 113 yards.

The Tar Heels have now seen three signal callers enter the transfer portal this offseason with Max Johnson and Bryce Baker announcing their intent to leave the program last month. Lopez has become the latest quarterback to leave Chapel Hill this offseason.

Petrino and this offensive coaching staff will have their work cut out for them from the get-go, as North Carolina's quarterback room is influx, and it is not even a whole week into January.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On National Signing Day, general manager Michael Lombardi previewed this scenario, sharing how Burgess will fit into the picture in his freshman season.

"I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."

The incoming quarterback's role in the Tar Heels' offense could have been expedited with the latest news on Monday afternoon.

