Most Alarming Aspects in North Carolina's Loss
For the third consecutive week, the North Carolina Tar Heels were thoroughly outplayed on multiple fronts, contributing to another uninspiring defeat. The Tar Heels losing to North Carolina State in the season finale further proved how far behind this program is, despite hiring Bill Belichick, which is proving to be the most overrated move of 2025.
Bringing in Belichick was supposed to raise the level of performance and execution, but the exact opposite has transpired this season. North Carolina showed several alarming tendencies, not just in Saturday's outing, but throughout the course of the season.
We already know how this season has played out, but let's take a look at some of the concerns from this week's defeat to North Carolina State.
Penalties
Despite Belichick being the head coach, the Tar Heels are incredibly undisciplined while lacking awareness in situational football.
Belichick spoke on these issues during his postgame press conference on Saturday night.
- "We've got to do a better job on that," Belichick said. "We talked about it last week; we've got to do a better job with that."
Against North Carolina State, the Tar Heels committed 11 penalties for 129 yards, which was the second consecutive week in which North Carolina was flagged at least 10 times. In Week 13 against the Duke Blue Devils, Belichick's team was penalized 12 times for 103 yards. That accumulation of penalty yards essentially spots the opposing team at one additional touchdown.
It's a tendency that leads to losing football, and under Belichick, that is something that does not seem possible, but it is.
North Carolina's Pass Rush was Non-Existent
A common theme during the last two weeks was the defense's lack of a consistent pass rush. Despite possessing Melkart Abou-Jaoude, the Tar Heels have totaled one sack during this span.
Belichick previewed this matchup earlier this week, forecasting how important it was to keep CJ Bailey contained.
- ""Offensively, [North Carolina State] has a lot of explosive players, starting with the quarterback [CJ] Bailey, he's a problem," Belichick said. "They have two really good running backs with [Hollywood] smothers and [Jayden] Scott. Smothers leads the league and yards after contact. He's hard to bring down. He's very good at the ball in his hands."
- "There is a lot of firepower there offensively, and they've hung up some points on a lot of people," Belichick continued. " Their offensive line, again, couple of those guys have been banged up, but are a big, strong, physical group that protects the quarterback and gets the running game going. So overall, a really solid team - well put together, well coached. They play with very good fundamentals and don't make a lot of mistakes."
When facing an offense of North Carolina State's caliber, it is monumental to keep it off schedule by generating pressure consistently. Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, that was not the case, and led to the Wolfpack scoring at will.
