Khmori House Praises Tar Heels’ Defensive Effort in Win vs Stanford
North Carolina linebacker Khmori House spoke at the Kenan Football Center after the Tar Heels defeated Stanford 20-15 on Saturday. House had a season-high 13 tackles – eight of which are solo – with an interception and a pass breakup.
To hear what he has to say, check out the video below.
A partial transcript is below.
On his interception…
Zone coverage. You know, my D line got the, you know, they got pressure, good pressure on it, and the QB through the end cut, and I was right there over top and picked it off.
On the defense holding it down for the offense…
So yeah for sure, it's a great help. And when offense, when offense does, you know, have their ticks. We're gonna hide it back regardless, and just how we, we, we get scored on. I know our offense is gonna have our back. So, you know, we’re playing team football. Team discipline football, and we got each other back, playing complementary football
On whether or not there has been a difference in Tyler Thompson’s game…
I don't see a difference. He's just been working head down, working from fall camp, from Spring ball to now, from last year, since he was here. So Tyler's been working. He's a great football player, and he's gonna continue to reap his benefits on Saturdays too.
On whether or not he has seen this type of production on the amount of sacks UNC has recorded in the past few weeks, the work they put in and who celebrates…
- "No, I have not. The lineman. Boys, eight boys, working. Man, them guys, they're coming to work and yeah, I appreciate them. Boys, they putting pressure on the quarterback and secondary. We're gonna, help them out as much as we can, too. We just playing good, complementary team football along those lines."
- “Yeah, it feels great, man, just, just everything, every day in practice, man, we we come to work and it's just, I'm just happy we get to show you guys and everybody else the work we've been putting in. We're gonna continue to do this. And this is not, it's gonna, we're gonna continue to do this for sure.”
- “We all yell. Offense yelling, defense yelling. We all happy, man, go get him again. That's what we saying. Go get him again. Try and get more sacks, more. We trying to have 10 next game.”
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!