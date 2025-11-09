All Tar Heels

Khmori House Praises Tar Heels’ Defensive Effort in Win vs Stanford

North Carolina linebacker Khmori House spoke at the Kenan Football Center after the Tar Heels defeated Stanford 20-15 on Saturday.

Grant Chachere

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) celebrates with linebacker Khmori House (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina linebacker Khmori House spoke at the Kenan Football Center after the Tar Heels defeated Stanford 20-15 on Saturday. House had a season-high 13 tackles – eight of which are solo – with an interception and a pass breakup. 

To hear what he has to say, check out the video below.

A partial transcript is below.

On his interception…

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Cole Tabb (33) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Zone coverage. You know, my D line got the, you know, they got pressure, good pressure on it, and the QB through the end cut, and I was right there over top and picked it off.

On the defense holding it down for the offense…

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So yeah for sure, it's a great help. And when offense, when offense does, you know, have their ticks. We're gonna hide it back regardless, and just how we, we, we get scored on. I know our offense is gonna have our back. So, you know, we’re playing team football. Team discipline football, and we got each other back, playing complementary football


On whether or not there has been a difference in Tyler Thompson’s game…

North Carolina defensive end Tyler Thompsons vs. Stanford; Nov. 8, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I don't see a difference. He's just been working head down, working from fall camp, from Spring ball to now, from last year, since he was here. So Tyler's been working. He's a great football player, and he's gonna continue to reap his benefits on Saturdays too.

On whether or not he has seen this type of production on the amount of sacks UNC has recorded in the past few weeks, the work they put in and who celebrates…

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "No, I have not. The lineman. Boys, eight boys, working. Man, them guys, they're coming to work and yeah, I appreciate them. Boys, they putting pressure on the quarterback and secondary. We're gonna, help them out as much as we can, too. We just playing good, complementary team football along those lines."
  • “Yeah, it feels great, man, just, just everything, every day in practice, man, we we come to work and it's just, I'm just happy we get to show you guys and everybody else the work we've been putting in. We're gonna continue to do this. And this is not, it's gonna, we're gonna continue to do this for sure.”
  • “We all yell. Offense yelling, defense yelling. We all happy, man, go get him again. That's what we saying. Go get him again. Try and get more sacks, more. We trying to have 10 next game.”

