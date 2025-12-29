UNC Lands Three-Star 2027 Safety

Over the past month, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been very active on the 2027 recruiting trail, with several of the nation's top prospects naming the Tar Heels as a finalist in their recruitment.

One of those prospects was a three-star safety from California, who announced that he would be committing to North Carolina on Monday.

UNC Lands 2027 Three-Star Safety

On Dec. 29, Chuck Roberts, a three-star safety from Mission Hills, California, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over Florida, Miami, Missouri, Oregon, and Tennessee.

The Tar Heels had been pursuing Roberts throughout his recruitment, extending him an offer in September and hosting him for an unofficial visit to their game against Stanford this fall. He's had interest from several other Power Five schools, but ultimately decided that North Carolina was the best place to continue his football career.

Roberts announced his commitment during a live stream with Rivals' Josh Newberg, explaining that his decision came down to Belichick and what the head coach is building in Chapel Hill.

"I can just say Coach Belichick is just building something great over there and is just the element just to play under him, just to be able to compete, is just a blessing," Roberts told Newberg

When asked what North Carolina fans can expect from Roberts to bring to the program, he told Newberg that they can expect a leader who will work hard not only on the field but also off the field.

"When Chuck Roberts steps on campus they can expect a leader, a hard worker on and off the field, and just someone that's going to bring it every Saturday and whenever we come to play," Roberts said.

Roberts is the second safety the Tar Heels have landed in the 2027 cycle, joining four-star North Carolina native Maruqis Bryant. He's a great addition to UNC's class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 426 overall player in the country, the No. 39 safety, and the No. 41 prospect from Florida.

With the addition of Roberts, North Carolina's 2027 class now ranks 18th nationally and is the ACC's third-highest-rated class, behind only Clemson and Miami.

While the on-field product wasn't great in Belichick's first season with the Tar Heels, he's proven to be an elite recruiter, and the Tar Heels' 2027 class could end up being one of the best in program history.

