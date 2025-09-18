Carrying the Legacy: Seth Trimble’s Return to Chapel Hill
When Seth Trimble arrived in Chapel Hill, he came in with dreams of basketball greatness.
But as the lone returning player on this year’s team, Trimble has become something more: the heartbeat of a brand-new roster, the bridge between past and present, and a leader who has turned UNC into his home in more ways than one.
- “He has stepped up into that leadership role,” North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said of Trimble.
- “Seth, throughout his career, has been an accomplished player, and for him to stay at one institution is not normal. His leadership has been off the chart this summer- not only verbally, but also just the way that he has led on the court in regards to extra workouts, conditioning, drill work, practice. It feels really good to have Seth be our leader of our team, and I’m so thankful that he’s here.”
On the court, Trimble’s growth is impossible to miss. He has scored in double figures 31 times in his career- including 24 times as a junior- with a career-high 27 points against Dayton on November 25, 2024. This season alone, he’s posted three double-doubles in points and rebounds.
His offensive aggressiveness has also leaped: after averaging just 1.9 free-throw attempts per game as a sophomore, he now gets to the line 4.2 times per game and converts 3.4 of those. That efficiency has made him a steady presence in Carolina’s offense while continuing to anchor the defense with his trademark toughness.
But Trimble’s contributions extend beyond the stat sheet. Last season, he was honored with the Marvin Williams Carolina Way Award, given to the player who best exemplifies playing hard, being unselfish, and putting the team first.
For Trimble, that recognition reflected the values he brings to every practice and every game.
- “You just got to bring it day in, day out,” he said. “If it’s on the court but not off the court, or if it’s off the court but not on the court, you’re going to struggle. I learned a lot, but continuing just to battle through adversity was one of the biggest things.”
Trimble has also become the connecting piece of a team that had to build chemistry quickly.
- “Our team, we came together and gelled super, super quick,” he said. “We bonded, we gelled quickly, and it carried on to the court. Just the way we came together in such a quick amount of time was super impressive.”
That ability to connect - to teammates, to the Carolina community, to the program itself-is what has made Trimble’s journey stand out. And now, he’s taking that bond with Chapel Hill one step further. This year, he used his NIL earnings to purchase the Ben & Jerry’s on Franklin Street, a decision that ensures his legacy will last long after his playing days end.
- “It’s super cool. It’s more than a blessing to be able to call myself a franchise owner, especially in the position I am,” Trimble said.
- “I’m just trying my best to set my own path, be my own person, and set an example for athletes to come. I’ve always wanted to be more than a basketball player. And the idea of entrepreneurship has always been in my head. My parents have set a great way for me, and they’ve set a great path for me just to follow.”
For UNC fans, Franklin Street is more than just a road-it’s the soul of Chapel Hill, the place where memories are made after every big win against long-standing Duke rivals.
Now, long after Trimble plays his final game in Carolina blue, his name will still live there. His ice cream shop won’t just serve cones; it will serve as a reminder of a player who gave everything to his team, his school, and his community.
He’s leaving a legacy that will last far beyond the Dean Dome - a legacy sewn into the fabric of Chapel Hill itself.
