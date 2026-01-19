Seth Trimble Explains Leadership Role in Adverse Moments
The North Carolina Tar Heels continued to be exposed in multiple areas in their loss to the California Golden Bears on Saturday at the Haas Pavilion.
North Carolina's recent struggles have raised concerns and doubts about this team's long-term success this season.
While speaking with the media during his postgame availability, guard Seth Trimble explained his role as one of the leaders on this team.
Trimble's Thoughts
- “I think you look at all the great teams the last few years,” Trimble said, “they don’t succeed in March without facing adversity in these times. I’m not worried about it. I know it’s just a bump in the road.”
While the Tar Heels were dreadful in the first half, allowing 54 points to the Golden Bears, but North Carolina's defense stepped up in the second half. Trimble discussed what flipped for the Tar Heels.
- “We were fighting to get something from the team,” Trimble said. “And that second half, the way we closed, the way we came back. That was definitely a step in the right direction.”
There were several reasons for that changed mindset, but Trimble said the players and the coaching staff vocalized their feelings during halftime.
- “Coach [Hubert] Davis had a message. I had a message. All the guys [did],” Trimble said. “We were all talking in the locker room, and it was basically just to let go of all outside noise, whatever fans have to say, whatever your expectations of yourself are, whatever it is.”
“It hasn’t been pretty,” Trimble said. “I think I’m able to do a good job of kind of blowing it off. I think the one thing I let it do is I let it piss me off. But I see that as a good thing, but I can’t speak for other guys.”
The 55-year-old head coach echoed the same sentiment in his postgame press conference, stating this team must learn from this and improve.
- “Throughout the year, everybody goes through some bumps, whether it’s at the beginning of the year, middle of the year, you hope it’s not at the end of the year, and you have to find a way to work through it,” Davis said. “And so, these are some bumps that we went through this week and in three of the last four games, and we’re going to have to respond and fight back. We have an opportunity to do this. I love these kids. Got an unbelievable, great team to coach. I love being around them, and we’ll figure it out.”
