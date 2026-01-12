Davis Explains What Led to UNC Nearly Blowing Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 87-84 on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. The win marked the program's 500th win at the historical venue. Winning this game was monumental for the Tar Heels, but the performance in the second half was extremely disappointing, as they nearly blew a 15-point lead.

There was an eight-minute stretch when North Carolina managed only one made field goal, which is what led to Wake Forest pulling to within one point in the final minutes of the game.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed what led to the Tar Heels' struggling to close out the game.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks to the team during a time out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

"In regard to our defense, there’s a number of things over the last couple of games that just have to get better," Davis said. "The first thing is just guarding the ball - pressure on the ball, whether it was off of ball screens, just allowing Wake Forest to get into the middle where they could make plays or throw it out for three. In the first half, I felt like our defense struggled transition-wise, even after made baskets, not getting picked up."

Of course, the Tar Heels could have been sharper on the defensive end, but the offensive operation was sloppy and discombulated. Davis explained several factors that led to North Carolina's near collapse.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) battles for the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6), Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

“No, you know what I saw? I saw that - and I’ve said this is going to be our growth, for us as a team - it’s not getting to that level, but it’s staying at that level," Davis said. "There were a number of times where we were up 12-15, points. And in those situations, you’ve got to get a stop score, stop, and before you know it, it’s 19 or 20. In every one of those situations, we never took a step forward."

"We took our foot off the gas pedal on both ends of the floor," Davis continued. "Take nothing away, against good teams like Wake Forest, they’re going to keep coming back, and as talented as players as they are, that’s why you’re in a tight game.”

Davis did mention that picking up consecutive stops is monumental, and that was something North Carolina struggled orchestrating consistently.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers (25) sets the play with North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) defending during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

“Yeah, again, back to sustaining that level that allowed us to get the lead. It all started on the defensive end. We’re getting stops. We’re getting out in transition. That always leads to good offense for us, but that’s a part of our growth is we’ll get to that level, but can we sustain it?"

"And can we sustain it for an entire game, and in those times where we’re up 15 - and this has been consistent throughout the year, where we’ve had big leads, and then we’ve sacrificed, whether it’s attention to detail, effort, the little things, box out, defending without fouling, mixing up defensive coverages, shot selection, turnovers, those are the things that allow teams to get back. And that’s something that we’ve got to work on.”

