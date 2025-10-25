LIVE GAME THREAD: UNC Looks to Bounce Back Against UVA
Chapel Hill, N.C. - North Carolina (2-4, 0-2 ACC) will be looking for its first win over an ACC/Power Four opponent for the first time in nearly a year when it takes on No. 16 Virginia (6-1, 3-0 ACC) at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.
North Carolina is coming off a tough 21-18 road loss to Cal. Ben Hall paced the Tar Heels with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Kobe Paysour broke out with six catches for 101 yards. Quarterback Gio Lopez went 19-of-35 for 163 yards, navigating tighter passing windows—a result of improved health after battling injuries earlier this season.
Virginia enters with one of the top offenses in the country, featuring quarterback Chandler Morris, running back J'Mari Taylor and wide receiver Trell Harris. The Cavaliers are coming off a 22-20 win over Washington State, with the decisive points scored on a safety.