Three-Star UNC Safety Target Sets Commitment Date

Over the past few weeks, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been very active on the 2027 recruiting trail, securing a commitment from four-star safety Marquis Bryant and making progress with several other talented prospects.

One of those prospects is a three-star safety who recently named UNC a finalist in his recruitment and has officially announced his commitment date.

Three-Star Tar Heels Safety Target Announces Commitment Date

On Dec. 21, Rivals' Chad Simmons reported on X that Chuck Roberts, a three-star safety from Mission Hills, California, who plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, had set his commitment date for Dec. 29.

NEWS: 2027 DB Chuck Roberts of IMG Academy has locked in his commitment date.



The Tar Heels have been pursuing Roberts throughout his recruitment. On Dec. 9, North Carolina on SI reported that he had named UNC as one of his top seven schools alongside Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, Miami, and Missouri.

Now that he has set his commitment date, the Tar Heels won't have to wait much longer to find out whether they'll land the talented 2027 recruit. Rivals' industry rankings list Roberts as the No. 426 overall player in the country, the No. 39 safety, and the No. 41 prospect from Florida.

Shortly after announcing his commitment date, Roberts spoke with Simmons about why he feels ready to make a decision. He explained that he had been thinking about it since the end of his season with IMG, that he had always felt he could be an early commit, and that he now feels ready to commit to a school.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about since the end of the season,” Roberts told Simmons. “It’s really been on my mind the last few weeks. Going back to the beginning of the season, I thought I could make an early decision. I never knew how early, but as the season played out, I started to think about it more and got that feeling that I was getting close.”

While Roberts didn't name any school in particular, he told Simmons that one team has moved to the top of his list because of his relationship with the coaches and how comfortable he feels with the program.

“What really pushed one school to the top of my list is the relationships I have with the coaches there,” Roberts told Simmons. “They make me feel comfortable when I talk with them, and when I’ve visited, I felt at home.”

It remains to be seen whether that school is UNC, but based on what Roberts has said about the program in the past, the Tar Heels should have a strong chance to land the three-star safety when he announces his decision on the 29th.

