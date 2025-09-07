All Tar Heels

Live Game Thread: Tar Heels vs Charlotte 49ers

Follow along all day to see all the latest updates between North Carolina and the Charlotte 49ers in Bill Belichick's second game.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Bill Belichick take the field in Week 2, trying to combat their embarrassing Week 1 loss to TCU.

First Quarter

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scoring Update No. 1: It didn't take the Tar Heels very long to get on the board, 59 seconds to be exact. Quarterback Gio Lopez and company put together a three-play drive, concluding with a pass to wide receiver Chris Culliver for 51 yards.

Scoring Update No. 2: The Tar Heels were able to force the 49ers to punt the ball away on their first possession of the game, resulting in Belichick and company putting together a seven-play field goal drive. 10-0 North Carolina.

End of First Quarter: At the end of the quarter, the Tar Heels held on to a 10-0 lead over the 49ers, though the 49ers ended the quarter with the ball in their possession.

Second Quarter

Scoring Update No. 3: The 49ers cracked the scoreboard for the first time after putting together an 11-play drive for 60 yards. The Tar Heels held Charlotte to a field goal, making it 10-3 Tar Heels.

Punt: The Tar Heels had to punt the ball away after a six-play drive go for 34 yards.

Missed Field Goal: The 49ers put together a strong 11-play drive, going for 71 yards in six minutes. Attempting to add a field goal to their point total, Liam Boyd missed from 26 yards out, holding the score at 10-3 Tar Heels.

Scoring Update No. 4: The Tar Heels capitalized on the 49ers' missed field goal by responding with a touchdown drive, pushing the score to 17-3 after a successful extra point kick. Davion Gause scored the touchdown for the Tar Heels.

Halftime

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and joins our team ad an NFL/College team reporter on Sports Illustrated