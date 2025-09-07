Live Game Thread: Tar Heels vs Charlotte 49ers
The North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Bill Belichick take the field in Week 2, trying to combat their embarrassing Week 1 loss to TCU.
First Quarter
Scoring Update No. 1: It didn't take the Tar Heels very long to get on the board, 59 seconds to be exact. Quarterback Gio Lopez and company put together a three-play drive, concluding with a pass to wide receiver Chris Culliver for 51 yards.
Scoring Update No. 2: The Tar Heels were able to force the 49ers to punt the ball away on their first possession of the game, resulting in Belichick and company putting together a seven-play field goal drive. 10-0 North Carolina.
End of First Quarter: At the end of the quarter, the Tar Heels held on to a 10-0 lead over the 49ers, though the 49ers ended the quarter with the ball in their possession.
Second Quarter
Scoring Update No. 3: The 49ers cracked the scoreboard for the first time after putting together an 11-play drive for 60 yards. The Tar Heels held Charlotte to a field goal, making it 10-3 Tar Heels.
Punt: The Tar Heels had to punt the ball away after a six-play drive go for 34 yards.
Missed Field Goal: The 49ers put together a strong 11-play drive, going for 71 yards in six minutes. Attempting to add a field goal to their point total, Liam Boyd missed from 26 yards out, holding the score at 10-3 Tar Heels.
Scoring Update No. 4: The Tar Heels capitalized on the 49ers' missed field goal by responding with a touchdown drive, pushing the score to 17-3 after a successful extra point kick. Davion Gause scored the touchdown for the Tar Heels.
Halftime
