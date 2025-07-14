Diamond Heels Catcher Luke Stevenson Selected By Seattle
As widely expected, North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Luke Stevenson was drafted with a compensatory pick following the first round. He was the 35th selection by the Seattle Mariners, as announced by Scott Hunter, vice president of amateur scouting for the major league club.
Stevenson, 20 years old, spent two seasons with the Diamond Heels and had a very productive sophomore season. He batted .251 with 61 runs, 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 58 RBI. He had an on-base percentage of .414 and had a slugging average of .552.
During his two seasons in Chapel Hill, he had a career batting average of .267 with 33 home runs and 104 runs scored. He drove in 116 RBI and had a .417 on-base percentage.
He started behind the plate in all but three games this spring. The three games he was not behind the plate, he entered the lineup as the designated hitter. He received 59 free passes last season which were the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Stevenson is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. He threw out 35 percent of the runners who were tempted to steal a base on him. His power at the plate with a left-handed bat make him a hot commodity. The fact he has a big-time arm and handles pitchers well is icing on the cake.
As all power hitters do, he has a tendency to strike out more than the team would like. He will work in the minor leagues on being more selective at the plate and learning how to wait for his pitch.
The 6-foot-1 Stevenson was one of 13 finalists for the Buster Posey Award and was named a Third-Team All-American by Perfect Game. He was the first catcher from the North Carolina program to earn that honor in more than 20 years.
Stevenson was voted as the 2025 ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player after belting two home runs in helping the Heels win their ninth ACC Tournament Championship in program history.
He was the Mariners second selection of the night as they selected Kade Anderson third overall with their first selection. They will have two more day one picks in the second and third rounds. The player draft will conclude Monday with rounds 4-20. The draft starts at 11:30 a.m. ET.
