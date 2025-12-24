Grading North Carolina's Starting Lineup in Win Over East Carolina

Monday night was an excellent performance by the North Carolina Tar Heels, who defeated the East Carolina Pirates 99-51 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

For most of the season, the Tar Heels have been short-handed with one of their best players out of the lineup with a significant injury. Despite that, North Carolina has been able to stay afloat and compile a 12-1 record with conference play around the corner.

With all that being said, here are assessments for every player in the Tar Heels' starting lineup.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, and 4 blocks

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson's final stat line could appear inflated at first glance when considering that the production came against a low-tier team, but as he does in most games, the freshman forward was incredibly efficient from the field.

The freshman phenom shot 7-of-11 from the field and 7-of-13 from the free throw line. The efficiency of the line has been perplexing in recent games, but that will improve as the season progresses.

Grade: A+

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 16 points and 10 rebounds

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates center Giovanni Emejuru (7) backs down on North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It is normal for Veesaar to pave his way to the basket and score in bunches with layups and dunks, but he was lethal from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center went 4-of-5 from three-point range, and if Veesaar shoots like that, it will become virtually impossible to minimize the Arizona transfer's production.

Grade: A+

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) runs back during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This was the perfect outcome for Bogavac, who had struggled mightily in the previous two games, totaling four points while shooting 1-of-5 from the field across the two outings.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard was aggressive and decisive, driving to the basket early and often, which resulted in five quick points in the first five minutes of the game.

North Carolina will require that type of aggressiveness in conference play against formidable opponents.

Grade: A

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Since returning to the lineup, Trimble has been incredible, averaging 14.5 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the two-game span.

The senior guard was the main catalyst in transition, looking to push the ball down the court after defensive rebounds. Trimble's willingness to propel the offense in fast-break scenarios will provide easy points for Wilson and Veesaar.

Grade: A

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 3 points and 1 steal

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Evans continues to be underwhelming . The Colorado State transfer has not surpassed seven points in seven consecutive games.

The junior guard's inability to make a consistent impact on the floor has resulted in his minutes steadily decreasing. On Monday, Evans played 17 minutes, which follows Saturday's outing against Ohio State when the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard featured in 16 minutes.

Evans' position in the starting lineup could be in serious jeopardy in the coming weeks.

Grade: D

