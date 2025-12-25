Christmas Wish List for North Carolina Basketball

It has been an incredible start to the season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as they closed out their non-conference schedule with a 12-1 record heading into ACC competition.

After signing four notable players through the transfer portal this offseason - Henri Veesaar, Luka Bogavac, Jarin Stevenson, and Kyan Evans - the Har Heels were a complete mystery entering this season. In addition, North Carolina landed five-star recruit Caleb Wilson.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The overhauled roster has transformed into one of the best in the nation, with Veesaar and Wilson forming an elite frontcourt pairing. At the same time, the other transfers have filled in as formidable complementary pieces.

With all that being said, here are a couple of gifts the Tar Heels should be wishing for on Christmas Day.

Kyan Evans to Improve

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Evans was one of the several players North Carolina added in the transfer portal this past offseason. After shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range last season, the Colorado State transfer is shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc in his introductory season in Chapel Hill.

Through 13 games, Evans is averaging 5.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per outing. That level of production is not what the Tar Heels were expecting when they went after the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard in the transfer portal.

North Carolina's coaching staff is hoping Evans turns things around in the second half of the season, as conference play gets underway .

Longer Stretches of Consistency

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots on East Carolina Pirates forward Vito Perkovic (11) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have experienced lulls in several games this season, which have allowed teams to either stay close early in games or make a comeback in the second half against North Carolina.

Last week, while speaking with the media during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis explained these struggles.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that we've consistently gotten off to slow starts," Davis said. "I would say that at times we haven't been consistent at the beginning, where we've gotten off to a fast start and then we had a four- or six-minute lull on both ends of the floor. We allow a team to come back. We're in a situation where maybe we could extend the lead."

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a foul against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This was evident in the Tar Heels' 71-70 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Saturday. North Carolina was dreadful in the first half, shooting 13-of-30 from the field, including 4-of-15 from three-point range. That poor shooting was a factor in North Carolina leading 34-31 at halftime. At one point, the Tar Heels led 29-20, but that evaporated after Veesaar picked up his second foul.

In the second half, North Carolina coughed up an 11-point lead and was facing a three-point deficit with less than a minute remaining. Those instances cannot transpire in conference play, and especially in the NCAA tournament in March.

