Mack Brown: UNC Finally ‘All-In’ on Football
For the first time in recent memory, there is genuine excitement surrounding North Carolina football in Chapel Hill.
There is general interest for the Tar Heels due to Bill Belichick being the head coach as the Tar Heels will welcome TCU on Labor Day. ESPN will bring their big game broadcast crew, the Old Well Walk is coming back and UNC has the ninth-most expensive gameday experience in the country.
Belichick’s predecessor, Mack Brown, has noticed the changes going on in the program, on and off the field.
"Chancellor Lee Roberts is committed to football big-time for the first time in North Carolina history," Brown said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "They are really wanting football to be good. They're all-in. That gives them a chance to be successful."
Mack Brown Thinks Belichick Can Be Successful at UNC
Brown is considered one of college football’s greatest coaches, compiling a 288-155-1 career record at Appalachian State, Tulane, and North Carolina in two stints, along with a memorable run at Texas. He led the Longhorns to two national championship games, winning the 2005 title with a 41-38 victory over USC in one of the sport’s most thrilling finishes. Brown is also the winnigest coach in UNC history with a record of 113–79–1.
Brown praised Belichick’s success and thinks his hire is what the program needed with all of the changes in college sports, especially football.
"Bill is arguably the best coach of any sport," said Brown. "You win that many Super Bowls -- at whatever level, the man can coach. He can evaluate, because he had to bring in all those kids at the Patriots. And now, administrators don't like to say it, but we have pro football at some level in college. We no longer have amateurism. … The fact that we are much more like the NFL than ever before will really help Bill with this transition."
With the transfer portal becoming a significant tool in reshaping rosters, Belichick and North Carolina have used it to their advantage, bringing in more than 70 new players, including over 40 after the spring. With increased investment in the program and Belichick’s sharp eye for talent, Brown believes Belichick can win sooner rather than later.
"The other thing is, every coach wants his own players," said Brown. "They used to say it takes you two or three years to get your guys in there. He's brought in 72 new guys. So you got money, you can evaluate and you can bring in who you want. I think he has a chance to win big and win big fast."
