ESPN Sets Up in Chapel Hill for Belichick’s UNC Debut
North Carolina’s season opener is expected to draw plenty of attention, thanks to head coach Bill Belichick and a marquee opponent in the only game on Labor Day.
ESPN wants to remind everyone of the stakes, and to do so, it will host a special one-hour College Football Countdown studio show live from Kenan Stadium on Monday, Sept. 1. The show will air from 7 to 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, live from the sidelines ahead of Carolina’s game against TCU.
Matt Barrie will host the show and he will be joined by analysts Tedy Bruschi, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban, and college football insider Pete Thamel.
Although Bruschi is an NFL analyst for ESPN, he will be providing analysis for the game due to his longtime ties to the former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach. He played his entire 13 season NFL career and helped kickstart the Patriot dynasty under Belichick with the New England Patriots, helping the franchise win its first three of six Super Bowls..
Saban is a descendant of Belichick's coaching tree as he spent four seasons (1991-94) under the tutelage as a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game at 8 p.m. on ESPN, while Barrie and Howard will have halftime coverage from Kenan Stadium. The Monday night marquee showdown concludes ESPN's industry-leading Week 1 college football coverage.
Not only will it be the first Monday night regular-season game in program history but it will mark the fourth matchup on the gridiron between North Carolina and TCU, having played in 1940, 1994 and 1997.
The Horned Frogs are led by Sonny Dykes, who enters his fourth season in Fort Worth and a 27-13 record. The Horned Frogs made the College Football Playoff in 2022 and advanced to the National Championship Game after defeating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.
TCU will return one of the best quarterbacks in the country with All-Big 12 performer Josh Hoover. Hoover completed 66% of his passes for a school-record 3,949 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In his last outing, Hoover earned MVP honors when he threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Horned Frogs’ 34-3 victory over Louisiana. In the New Mexico Bowl.
It will be a marquee Labor Day matchup between TCU’s explosive offense and the Tar Heels, led by Belichick’s defensive genius. Although no one knows who will win, everyone expects plenty of fanfare before, during and after the game.
