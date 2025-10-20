Midseason Assessment of the North Carolina Tar Heels' Defense
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere goes over his midseason assessment of UNC's defense.
Kobe Paysour’s Perspective on the Turnover
I mean, turnovers happens in games. So I mean, like, we could have, we could have made better plays. You know, things could have happened. Things could have went different. But I mean, like, turnovers wasn't a big aspect because we were still in the game. So, I mean, yeah. -Kobe Paysour
On Kobe Paysour finally getting a chance to show what he’s capable of…
I just continue to keep my faith in God, you know. And you know, wait for my opportunity and wait for my number to be called. That's all I can do. So I'll just bless your opportunity
Tyler Thompson on the defense’s performance and fixing some of its issues …
It just goes back to practice and just doing the little things right, just staying consistent throughout the week, and just keeping our eyes on the goal, staying together no matter what the score is, not worrying about the score, just playing every player at one time.
Tyler Thompson on if a close game gave them satisfaction…
It just ust gives us a lot of confidence, and it shows that, you know, those results happen when you buy into the process, yeah, week in and week out. Thing is you just got to keep your eyes on the goal and just continue to get better no matter what the result is.
Kobe Paysour on the mood in the locker room after the game…
I would say it's not a bad mood because we I feel like we're all gelling together, and like we feel like we had a great week of preparation. So I mean, it is what it is, to be honest, that's how we feel. We want something we lose some.
Kobe Paysour on Nathan Leacock’s fumble in the 4th Quarter and his initial reaction…
How was Nathan (Leacock) after the game? Did you get anybody trying to console him?
Like it was, yeah, we've all been trying to help him and, like, be there for him. But it wasn't just him who, like, we all had bad plays in the game, so, like, it's not just his fault. - Kobe Paysour
