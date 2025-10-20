All Tar Heels

Midseason Assessment of the North Carolina Tar Heels' Defense

On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere goes over his midseason assessment of UNC's defense.

Grant Chachere

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back David Eziomume (24) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back David Eziomume (24) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kobe Paysour’s Perspective on the Turnover

UNC
Rameses / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I mean, turnovers happens in games. So I mean, like, we could have, we could have made better plays. You know, things could have happened. Things could have went different. But I mean, like, turnovers wasn't a big aspect because we were still in the game. So, I mean, yeah. -Kobe Paysour

On Kobe Paysour finally getting a chance to show what he’s capable of…

I just continue to keep my faith in God, you know. And you know, wait for my opportunity and wait for my number to be called. That's all I can do. So I'll just bless your opportunity

Tyler Thompson on the defense’s performance and fixing some of its issues …

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) gets tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It just goes back to practice and just doing the little things right, just staying consistent throughout the week, and just keeping our eyes on the goal, staying together no matter what the score is, not worrying about the score, just playing every player at one time.

Tyler Thompson on if a close game gave them satisfaction…

It just ust gives us a lot of confidence, and it shows that, you know, those results happen when you buy into the process, yeah, week in and week out. Thing is you just got to keep your eyes on the goal and just continue to get better no matter what the result is.

Kobe Paysour on the mood in the locker room after the game…

UNC
Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I would say it's not a bad mood because we I feel like we're all gelling together, and like we feel like we had a great week of preparation. So I mean, it is what it is, to be honest, that's how we feel. We want something we lose some.

Kobe Paysour on Nathan Leacock’s fumble in the 4th Quarter and his initial reaction…

How was Nathan (Leacock) after the game? Did you get anybody trying to console him?

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back LJ Johnson Jr. (11) gets brought down by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21), linebacker Tyler Thompson (40), and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Like it was, yeah, we've all been trying to help him and, like, be there for him. But it wasn't just him who, like, we all had bad plays in the game, so, like, it's not just his fault. - Kobe Paysour

