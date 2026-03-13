3 Observations from North Carolina's Loss Against Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels nearly pulled off an improbable comeback over the Clemson Tigers, but fell just short, losing 80-79 in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament.

It was a monumental game for the Tar Heels, as they needed a result to potentially improve their seeding in the NCAA tournament . Obviously, that was not the case, which was a disappointing development for North Carolina.

With all of that being said, here are three observations from the Tar Heels loss against Clemson on Thursday.

The Tar Heels are Too Reliant on Henri Veesaar

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center.

North Carolina has leaned on Veesaar throughout the season, but it has been even more obvious with Caleb Wilson out of the lineup. The Arizona transfer led the Tar Heels with 28 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Derek Dixon, Jarin Stevenson, and Seth Trimble all posted modest numbers, but North Carolina's bench was uninvolved, adding five points, while shooting 2-of-8 from the field. Dixon caught fire late, hitting several threes to keep Clemson within arm's length, but ultimately, the double-digit deficit was too much for the Tar Heels to overcome.

Trimble Needs to be Better

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives as Clemson Tigers guard Zac Foster (5) and forward Nick Davidson (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center.

The senior guard eventually caught steam, but in the first half, Trimble had three points, three rebounds, and four assists while shooting 1-of-4 from the field. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is not the Tar Heels' best player, but he is the leader of the team, as he is the only player on the roster with more than two years under his belt in Chapel Hill.

If the Tar Heels want any chance of making a significant push in the NCAA tournament, Trimble needs to be more assertive early in games. It didn't cost North Carolina the game per se, but the Tar Heels' eight-point deficit at halftime was somewhat of a byproduct of the Tar Heels' lackluster guard play in the first half.

North Carolina Shot Too Many Threes

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) shoots as Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels have struggled from beyond the arc all season, and that was very much the case on Thursday, as they went 11-of-30 from three-point range. Yes, a majority of their looks were manufactured by Veesaar drawing double teams, but teams are more than happy allowing North Carolina to shoot threes at a high rate.

Dixon has caught fire from three over the last two games, but this team needs to play to its strengths if it wants to win multiple games in the NCAA tournament.