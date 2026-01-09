How Jarin Stevenson Has Performed in Opening ACC Slate

The North Carolina Tar Heels possess the ability to shift into multiple rotational combinations, as the roster is filled with several skill sets and strengths that maximize certain lineups that are set to exploit specific matchups within a game.

There are players that allow head coach Hubert Davis to adjust on the fly, but Jarin Stevenson is the perfect fit for this role in the Tar Heels' operation. The 55-year-old coach discusses Stevenson's ability to mold into several positions after North Carolina's win over Ohio State in December.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shows emotion against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena.

"Absolutely, just huge," Davis said . "I've talked about his versatility - I'll be honest with you; Devin Royal is real. I mean, it's just his ability to be able to score, he's under control, he's not rushed, he's strong, plays off two feet. And the only person that could really make him work to get a good shot was Jarin [Stevenson]."

"To have that guy whose 6'9", 6'10", versatility, being able to play in the post and on the outside offensively, but from a defensive standpoint to be able to switch and play multiple positions, is a huge factor for us."

With all of that in mind, let's assess how the Alabama transfer has been a positive impact for the Tar Heels in recent games.

Evaluating Stevenson

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center.

In North Carolina's opening games of the conference schedule, the junior forward is averaging 10 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 60 percent from the field, including 42.8 percent from three-point range.

The majority of that production came against SMU this past weekend, as Stevenson totaled 16 points and four rebounds, while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. It was his best outing of the season, and without that performance, the Tar Heels would have been blown out of the waters.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the 55-year-old head coach explained how impressed he was with Stevenson.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives to the basket past SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum.

“Prior to [SMU], there have been times where he found his rhythm, but nothing like against SMU,” Davis said. “So that was really good to see him not only make shots but be aggressive and be a factor on the offensive end.”

"Yeah, I mean, Jarin is a versatile player with size and can do a number of things on both ends of the floor," Davis said. "He definitely got into a rhythm offensively — probably the best early stretch he's had this season."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and guard Seth Trimble (7) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

Stevenson also spoke with the media following North Carolina's loss, discussing his performance with reporters.

"Yeah, it feels good to be able to knock down threes," Stevenson said. "I've been paying more attention to it, getting in the gym. I have been focusing more on it, and it feels good that is paying off."

If Stevenson can continue to contribute offensively and defensively, the Tar Heels may have found their fourth-most reliable player on the roster.

