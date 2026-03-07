Top Quotes Heading into North Carolina-Duke Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels head to Cameron Indoor to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in a pivotal ACC matchup.

Here are quotes from this week that carry weight into the contest between two historic basketball programs , which have formed the best rivalry in all sports.

North Carolina Unwavered Focus

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“No, not at all," Hubert Davis said if clinching the double-bye in the conference tournament affects the preparations for Saturday. "I mean, our focus is on Duke, and you know our game on Saturday, and you know our preparation for that, and that’s the only conversations that I’ve had with the team.It’s only conversations I’ve had with the coaching staff, and that’s where our focus is on, is for us to play our best on Saturday.”

“I don’t think anything has changed in regard to how they’re playing," Davis said. "I mean, they were a really good defensive team the first time that we played. They’re sound defensively, they’re really good on the ball. There are very few times they have to get into rotations. They limit teams to one shot every possession, and they defend without fouling."

The Tar Heels Can Depend on Depth

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) fives forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

“Yeah, for sure, he’s a great shooter," Henri Veesaar said of Luka Bogavac's performance against Clemson. "So, the way he was shooting it today, the threes he was hitting, it gives us a huge boost at the end of the game, when we can go down and get three points every possession when we just put the ball in his hands.”

“He played like an animal today, the way he was grabbing rebounds and just playing and pushing through everything," Veesaar said of Jarin Stevenson's impact in win over Clemson. "And I wish he had made that free throw so he would have had his double-double and I was really hoping for that for him."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“But I feel like he was incredible tonight," Veesaar continued. "Just the way he fought on defense to rebound gave us a lot on offense. So, at the end of the game, the rebound he had to give us the ball back and made it I think that was demoralizing for the opponent, so just being able to give us that extra little boost means a lot.”

Overall Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images