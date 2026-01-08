North Carolina's 2 Best Moves In Portal Review

Before even thinking about next season and bouncing back after a poor 2025 campaign, the North Carolina Tar Heels need to round out the rest of the roster with transfer portal acquisitions.

The Tar Heels compiled one of the best 2026 recruiting classes in the country, ranking as the 12-best class nationally. However, most of those players are long-term assets, who could struggle to make an immediate impact this upcoming season. That is where these incoming transfers fill in, providing on-field production for North Carolina.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's front office, led by general manager Michael Lombardi, has been aggressive in the early stages of the portal, acquiring 10 players while retaining a handful of marquee players of their own, preventing them from hitting the open market.

With all of that in mind, here are the Tar Heels best moves since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2.

Re-Signing Melkart Abou-Jaoude

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No matter what else transpires in the next two weeks, there may not be a decision and/or move that will end up being more impactful than this one. After losing Tyler Thompson to the transfer portal earlier this offseason, North Carolina could not afford to lose the ACC sack leader as well. While Thompson totaled seven sacks, Abou-Jaoude recorded 10.5 sacks. Surrendering that pass-rushing tandem to the portal would be disastrous for the Tar Heels.

However, North Carolina's brass was able to keep the 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher for another year in Chapel Hill. It will be Abou-Jaoude's last year of eligibility. Not only is the pass rusher dominant on the field, but his leadership and attitude extends to the rest of the team, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

“Melkart [Abou-Jaoude] is a little bit of a quieter guy, but very well respected because of his work ethic, his toughness and his consistency,” Belichick said. “He just shows up every day and gives you his best. You know you can count on him. His teammates have a tremendous amount of respect for him, and he’s had great production. So, his leadership really comes from his day in and day out performance and toughness and reliability.”

Keeping Jordan Shipp

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Following Shipp's comments after the season finale against North Carolina State, it would have been surprising to see the sophomore wideout leave Chapel Hill. However, crazier things have happened.

Nonetheless, North Carolina re-signing Shipp is monumental for the offensive success in 2026. With the quarterback room filled with ambiguity, a surefire WR1 is necessary for the unnamed starter to succeed.

In 2025, Shipp led North Carolina's receivers in receptions (60), yards, (671), and touchdowns (6). That production could expand in 2026 with improved quarterback play.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !