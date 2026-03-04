The North Carolina Tar Heels officially clinched an undefeated record at home this season by defeating the Clemson Tigers 67-63 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. What made the occasion even more special was the fact that it occurred on senior night.

Earlier on Tuesday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released the latest version of his bracket, which featured a multitude of changes after this past weekend's action. With March officially here , the anticipation for the NCAA tournament is here, especially with the Power-5 Conference tournaments tipping off next week.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With all of that being said, here is where the Tar Heels find themselves in Lunardi's latest edition of Bracketology.

North Carolina Remains on the Same Line

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As has been the case since Caleb Wilson exited the rotation with a fractured hand, the Tar Heels have stayed as a six seed. It will be interesting to see if North Carolina can move up to the five-seed line after the result on Tuesday, but Lunardi may keep the Tar Heels as is until Saturday, when North Carolina takes on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor.

While it is disappointing that the Tar Heels could not gain any traction in the latest projections, as long as they put out an impressive performance against Duke on Saturday, their position should not suffer. Additionally, North Carolina has an opportunity to make a considerable climb in the seed lines if it can make a deep run in the ACC tournament, which runs from March 10-14.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels Would be Happy With Competition Level

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

When analyzing the landscape of Lunardi's latest projections, while North Carolina would like to be a four- or five-seed, it's actually in an advantageous spot. Yes, Michigan and Houston are the top two seeds in the region (Midwest), but Nebraska (3), Virginia (4), Vanderbilt (5), and Wisconsin (7) round out the top seven seeds in the region.

As the six-seed, assuming all the favorites advance, the Tar Heels would be pinned against Nebraska in the second round. Of all the three-seeds in this latest bracket projection, the Cornhuskers are arguably the worst team on that line, with Kansas, Purdue, and Iowa State as the other programs in that department.

When fully healthy, North Carolina matches up well with every team in the region, except Michigan and Houston. However, if one or both of those teams suffer an upset loss, the Tar Heels could take advantage.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !