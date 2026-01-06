North Carolina Adds Explosive Receiver in Transfer Portal



This past season was far below expectations for the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program. After hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach, the buzz around North Carolina reached astronomical heights, as the 73-year-old coach was supposed to deliver a winning culture.

Obviously, that did not transpire, as the Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. The disappointed season was magnified by the start of the offseason with North Carolina losing over 20 players in the transfer portal. The landscape and image of the program suffered even more before the front office could address several issues.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There is nothing North Carolina can do about what has transpired. However, the coming weeks in the transfer portal is how the front office can patch up some of those voids left by departing players. The Tar Heels did just that on Sunday, adding an offensive weapon with explosive upside.

Jonathan Bibbs Signs with North Carolina

Oct 4, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; ULM Warhawks wide receiver Nic Trujillo (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs (8) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels landed Louisiana Monroe transfer wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs on Sunday, who was the third acquisition through the transfer portal for North Carolina. After redshirting during his freshman season in 2024, Bibbs caught 26 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns this past season. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout also took 11 carries for 58 yards.

While speaking with the media on Sunday, Bibbs explained why he chose the Tar Heels as the next chapter in football career.

“I signed with [North Carolina] because of the culture, the coaching staff, and the vision they’re building,” Bibbs said. “It felt like the right place for me to grow on and off the field, and I’m excited to be part of what’s coming next.”

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

That vision will be solidified in the next two weeks. While addressing the Tar Heels' latest additions, general manager spoke on why will benefit North Carolina.

“The good thing about this year is, is when the portal ends the 16th, we will have our team,” Lombardi said. “We’ll have a team meeting on the 17th, and there’ll be no changes of that team. We’ll be able to build the culture. We’ll be able to build the continuity within the team.

Bibbs can be utilized is multiple ways, as he excels at creating yards after the catch. North Carolina lost several pass-catching options in the transfer portal, including Chris Culliver, Alex Taylor, Kenedy Uzoma, Paul Billups II, Javarius Green, and Jason Robinson. Bibbs will join a receiving corps that expects to be headlined by Jordan Shipp and Keeyun Chapman.

