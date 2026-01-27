2 Critical Positives From Heels' Comeback Win Against Virginia

Over the weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 85-80 at John Paul Jones Arena. It was the type of win that can jumpstart the Tar Heels into playing their best basketball of the season with February quickly approaching.

While there were certainly areas of concerns, North Carolina's performance, specifically in the second half, was impressive, especially when considering the circumstances and how it appeared to be an incoming avalanche for the Tar Heels late in the first half.

With all of that being said, here are a couple of positives from the Tar Heels comeback win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

North Carolina's Response

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There have been several instances this year, including against SMU and California, when the Tar Heels have been punched in the mouth to start a game and never recovered.

On Saturday , North Carolina was thoroughly dominated in the first half, specifically in the paint, which opened up a 16-point lead for Virginia at one point in the first half. However, the Tar Heels withstood the Cavaliers' offensive onslaught, cutting the deficit to nine points heading into halftime.

From that point forward, North Carolina flipped the switch and stole all of the momentum early on in the second half. That would have never been a thought in the previous instances, and if North Carolina would have failed to turn things around against Virginia, the narratives and vibes around this team would be damaging.

Backcourt Stability

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Landing Kyan Evans in the transfer portal was supposed to provide head coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina with organization and steady production. Neither of those have played out how the coaching staff and player envisioned, leading to Davis demoting Evans in favor of Derek Dixon, who has started the last three games.

Since being promoted to the starting point guard, Dixon is averaging 12 points, four assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 56.2 percent from three-point range.

The freshman guard was the catalyst for North Carolina's double-digit comeback victory over the Cavaliers, who had not suffered a defeat at home prior to Saturday. Dixon has made it impossible for Davis to turn the keys back to Evans, who has continued to struggle in his diminished role.

North Carolina does not only have its starting point guard for the rest of this season, but also a potential cornerstone player for the next two or three years.

