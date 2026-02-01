Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis Make First Comments Since Deadline Move to Cavaliers
In this story:
The NBA made good on some late-night trade deadline action on Saturday evening when the Cavaliers traded forward De'Andre Hunter to the Kings, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
In return, the Cavs received Kings guards Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, while the Bulls took home Sacramento's Dario Saric and two future second-round picks.
Schröder, who is now headed to his 11th team after 12 full seasons in the league (2025-26 will be his 13th), reacted to the deal pretty shortly after news broke.
On X (formerly Twitter), the guard posted a simple message:
"CLEVELAND CAVALIERS," he wrote, tagging the Cavs' account.
On Instagram, meanwhile, he added in a goodbye for Sacramento before once again hyping up his move to Cleveland.
"Thx Sacramento," he wrote, below a photo of him in a Kings uniform.
He then continued on the next slide: "Cleveland. LFG!!!"
Ellis also seemed to have an excited reaction to his move to Ohio.
The 26-year-old guard, a much-discussed acquisition at this year's deadline, posted a photo of himself in a Cavs jersey with the "smirk" emoji next to it, seeming to imply some contentment about what's happening next.
With the deal, Cleveland gets out from under Hunter's contract, which will save them about $50 million in salary and luxury tax bills. Both Ellis and Schröder, meanwhile, will give the team some added depth at guard.
Schröder is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season, while Ellis has dropped an average of 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.