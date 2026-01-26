How North Carolina's Mindset Flipped in Second Half Saturday

Conference play has been rough for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and it sure looking like they would be leaving Saturday with another dejecting loss. That would not be the case, as North Carolina looked like a completely different team, defeating the Virginia Cavaliers 85-80 at John Paul Jones Arena.

While speaking with the media during their postgame press conference availabilities, head coach Hubert Davis, Caleb Wilson , Seth Trimble, and Jarin Stevenson discussed what went into the team overcoming a 16-point deficit to outlast Virginia.

Davis Explains Most Important Factors

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“In the first half, I felt like they kicked our tail,” Davis said. “In the second half, I felt like we met the fight.”

The Tar Heels were physically dominated on the boards, allowing 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 17 second-chance points. However, the Tar Heels only gave up three second-chance points in the second half. Also, North Carolina only committed four turnovers the entire game, which forced Virginia to consistently operate in the half-court offense.

“I thought we did a better job of not letting them score when they got offensive rebounds, but we took care of the basketball and were really efficient offensively,” Davis said.

Stevenson Embodied North Carolina's Mindset

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (left) goes through a pregame routine with guard Elijah Davis (6) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The freshman forward explained what flipped for the Tar Heels in the second half, highlighting how Stevenson jumpstarted the team.

“We just played with pride, effort, and put a big stop on the defensive end. Just played with effort. We hit some big shots in the second half,” Wilson said. “He played ridiculous. It was crazy. He did stuff on both ends. He did everything.”

The Alabama transfer explained how the team's attitude flipped in the second half.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and guard Luka Bogavac (44) and SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) look on during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“We came in the second half with an attitude of, ‘We’re [going to] do what we need to do to win this game.’ I saw the opportunity and took a charge,” Stevenson said.

The senior guard was happy to see Stevenson make an impact on the game in the second half.

“When he’s free like that, he’s playing aggressive,” Trimble said. “It’s really fun to watch. He’s a really special player.”

Davis Speaks on Giving Wilson an Opportunity to Close the Game

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“I mean, just wanted to give him the ball in space. Wanted to give him an opportunity to be able to make a play," Davis said. "I mean, he’s one of those guys that, if you give him space, he can make and create a shot anytime he wants to against anyone. And Caleb’s not scared of the moment. It’s the exact opposite. He runs towards it, and I knew he wanted a ball in his hands, and he came up big.”

