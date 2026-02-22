3 Takeaways from North Carolina's Win Over Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Syracuse Orange 77-64 on Saturday afternoon, completing the season sweep. Center Henri Veesaar entered Saturday listed as questionable and was a game-time decision, ultimately suiting up and starting, which was a welcomed sight by the Tar Heels' faithful.

Freshman forward remained out, as expected, but North Carolina was able to eventually pull away, which needed to happen, as the Orange are an inferior opponent. With all of that being said, here are few takeaways from the Tar Heels much-needed road victory.

Veesaar Unlocked North Carolina's Offense

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts to a play past Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Without Wilson and Veesaar , the Tar Heels' offensive operation was jumbled and disconnected for large stretches. That was apparent against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as North Carolina shot 5-of-33 from three-point range.

While the Tar Heels would obviously prefer both Wilson and Veesaar to be available, the Arizona transfer's return to the lineup was more than enough to elevate the offense. It goes without saying that Veesaar, without Wilson, is the Tar Heels' best scorer, but his presence alone organized the offense and provided more spacing.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) and center Henri Veesaar (13) react during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

North Carolina's efficiency from outside the perimeter was still underwhelming, but it took them 17 less three-point shots to surpass their five-made threes on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels would connect on 6-of-16 from beyond the arc against Syracuse, which illustrates how balanced the offensive attack was.

Veesaar would lead North Carolina with 19 points while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The Tar Heels' Second-Half Spurt Won the Game

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Heading into the under-12 timeout, the game was tied 44-44, and North Carolina was in danger of letting this game slip away on the road. However, senior guard Seth Trimble was the driving force of an 8-0 run, scoring or assiting on six of those points. It took place in a two-minute span, but from that moment forward, the Tar Heels never looked back.

As head coach Hubert Davis has passionately discussed at various points this season, North Carolina's success is predicated on the defensive end of the court.

The Tar Heels' Struggles from the Free Throw Line

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

This game was up for grabs halfway through the second half, but that should not have been the case. North Carolina could have put this game away much earlier, but it went 15-of-28 from the free throw line.

Despite that, the Tar Heels were able to win by a comfortable margin, but they will not be afforded that opportunity against formidable opponents in March.

