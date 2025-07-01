EA Sports To Bring Back NCAA Basketball Video Game
College football gamers finally got their wish and EA Sports came out with a realistic NCAA college football game for multiple platforms. After an 11-year hiatus College Football 25 was released. College Football 26 is scheduled to be released on July 7.
It was only a matter of time before a decision would be made on bringing back the NCAA college basketball game.
EA Sports announced on social media it will be producing the game, but would not give any details as to when the game will be coming out. The last version which came out was in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and the Playstation 3.
Both platforms are grossly out of date, but they are needed to play the old game.
EA Sports came out with NCAA March Madness which was sold from 1998 to 2008. They then created NCAA Basketball 09 before coming out with the most recent NCAA Basketball 10.
The new game should be multiple platform ready and feature the best of college basketball. The game will most likely have present day players as well as those who have graduated and gone on to the NBA.
It would be iconic for a team such as the North Carolina Tar Heels to have a team placed around alumnus Michael Jordan. The player might even be able to go back in time and re-play games they wish had a different outcome.
According to Matt Brown, in his Extra Points newsletter, there is some speculation the game could be out in 2028.
"In a memo sent to college conference offices from the College Licensing Company (CLC), dated June 26, 2025, CLC put out a request for proposal (RFP) to create a college basketball video game in November 2024. According to the memo, five companies expressed formal interest, and three filed formal bids.
"The CLC memo recommends that the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball. This proposal states a plan for EA Sports to release the first game in 2028."
The story was also confirmed by Chris Vannini, who is a senior writer for The Athletic. He verified Brown's findings.
"The Athletic asked EA Sports in January about the idea of bringing the college basketball game back," Vannini said. "Senior vice president Daryl Holt wouldn’t tip his hand, but noted the success of football had gotten a lot of attention."
Here is what Holt said to Vannini, back in January.
“As developers, we try to figure out how we can get creative on reaching other aspects of sports, whether that be a smaller sport or one that doesn’t have a game,” he said. “… We’ll keep looking for those things, but as a developer and working in sports, you’re always tapping your head going, what else could be possible?”
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!