EA Sports To Bring Back NCAA Basketball Video Game

🏀 To recap the day: The college basketball video game is coming back from EA Sports



- In 2028

- Up to 730 teams (all D1 men and women)

- It may not come out every year

- 2K Sports is hinting at something too



✍️ More: https://t.co/LqhMQMKQUK pic.twitter.com/ODt8DKzMis