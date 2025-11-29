Top Performances for UNC Players Against Michigan State
After losing to the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels' undefeated run in 2025 came to an end.
Until the final nine minutes of the game, the Tar Heels appeared to have a chance of knocking off No. 11 Michigan State, despite a poor shooting night from three-point range. However, in that stretch, North Carolina mustered only one made field-goal attempt, from Caleb Wilson.
The Spartans' experienced and well-connected defense stifled the Tar Heels' offense, limiting them to eight points in the final eight minutes of regulation.
That final stretch of the game marred what was an overall solid performance from North Carolina. Yes, the efficiency from beyond the arc left much to be desired, but the fact that the Tar Heels were able to compete with a borderline top-10-ranked team in the nation with a young and work-in-progress roster illustrated how good this team could be later in the season.
Although the result of the game is an overall negative, there were several performances from the Tar Heels' perspective that provide hope and optimistic longevity. Here is a deeper dive and look at specific players who stood out in the loss against Michigan State.
Caleb Wilson
Stat line: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals
Once again, the freshman forward led the team in points and rebounds. That was not the case on Tuesday, as Henri Veesaar anchored the Tar Heels in their win against St. Bonaventure, leading the team with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Wilson has been one of the most dominant players in called basketball, let alone a freshman. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is averaging 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game through seven outings.
Although Wilson missed a handful of shots, he was able to force his way to the free-throw line, knocking down a high percentage of those attempts. After hitting all 10 of his free throws on Tuesday, the freshman forward connected on six-of-seven free throw attempts against Michigan State.
Nonetheless, Wilson has proven to be one of the best newcomers in college basketball this season, and he will continue to be a dominant force for North Carolina.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block
It's becoming a common theme for Veesaar and Wilson to carry the load offensively. The former Arizona center totaled 13 points and six rebounds against a physical and tenacious Spartans' defense, and gave North Carolina fits, specifically in the second half.
Nevertheless, Veesaar benefits greatly from Wilson's ability to be a defender off the dribble, which opens up wide-open layups and dunks for the veteran big man.
This will continue to be a consistent feature of the Tar Heels' offense moving forward, especially with Seth Trimble not expected back until late December. The senior guard suffered a broken forearm during a workout accident.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!