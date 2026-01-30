Caleb Wilson Ranked as Top-5 Player in College Basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels carry a 16-4 overall record and 4-3 conference record into their matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

There are several reasons for the Tar Heels' impressive start to the season, but the player that receives the most credit for the team's fast start is freshman forward Caleb Wilson. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward leads North Carolina in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks.

On Wednesday, ESPN released rankings of the top 50 players in college basketball at the midway point of the season. Basketball Recruiting Insider Jeff Borzello and Staff Writer Myron Medcalf conducted the list, which consisted of every player in the country. Here is where North Carolina's star freshman slotted in the rankings.

Wilson Ranked as No. 4 Player in the Country in Midseason List

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"North Carolina didn't record its 16th win of the 2024-25 season until mid-February," Medcalf said. "Now led by Wilson, this season's Tar Heels reached that mark Saturday. Wilson is the leader of a team that's second in offensive efficiency in the ACC, registering at least 20 points in 14 games. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in one of the greatest freshman seasons in men's college basketball history."

Wilson has been unstoppable this season, leading all freshman in 20-point performances, which he has eclipsed in all but six games this season. The former five-star recruit is trending towards being a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Hubert Davis' Highlights Wilson's Impact

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I think I said this to Coach Jeff Lebo, that, specifically for [Caleb], I'm just so thankful that I've gotten an opportunity just to be able, obviously to coach him, but just to have a front row seat of this kid just develop and get better," Davis said. "Over the last couple of weeks, he's become more vocal. Over the last couple of weeks, he has led us in his energy in practice and I've said this: as good as Caleb is, he has a lot more improvement to go."

"I don't think anybody can see the ceiling, it's that high for him," Davis continued. "It's just such a joy to coach him. As I've told you before, maybe other coaches have this, but no other coach, no other program has it better than this combination of having this good of a player, this good of a person and this good of a teammate. It really is a blessing to be able to coach him this year."

For more North Carolina rankings and news, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !