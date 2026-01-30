Henri Veesaar Garners Top 30 Recognition

The North Carolina Tar Heels' success has been predicated on the frontcourt tandem of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson. The former Arizona center and five-star recruit combine for an average of 35 points and 18 rebounds per game.

On Wednesday , ESPN released rankings of the top 50 players at the midway point of the 2025 college basketball season. Basketball Recruiting Insider Jeff Borzello and Staff Writer Myron Medcalf shared their thoughts on every player included in the rankings. Where did Veesaar find himself on the list?

Veesaar Ranked as No. 28 Player in the Country in Midseason List

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"After two seasons in Arizona, Veesaar has found success in Chapel Hill," Borzello said. "He's averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as part of the nation's best frontcourt duo alongside Caleb Wilson. Veesaar has been incredibly efficient, shooting 69% inside the arc and 47.3% from 3-point range, while posting 10 double-doubles -- including 17 points and 10 boards in a win at Kentucky in December."

As Borzello mentioned, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center spent his first two seasons in Arizona. During his time there, Veesaar never averaged more than 10 points and five rebounds per game. Additionally, his highest three-point percentage was 31.1 in 2024. This season, Veesaar is shooting 47.3 percent, illustrating the breakout season he is in the midst of. It also proving that Veesaar has been one of the most productive transfer portal acquisitions from this past offseason.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images



The junior center has been monumental in turning around North Carolina's interior defense, as that has been an issue, the last two seasons in Chapel Hill. If North Carolina wants to challenge and compete for a national title, Veesaar must be one of the main focal points on both ends of the floor.

While speaking with the media earlier this season, head coach Hubert Davis spoke glowingly of Veesaar, explaining how essential he has been to the team's success this season.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Brad Frederick (left) and head coach Hubert Davis (right) talk during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"[Veesaar] has put a lot of weight and importance on him," Davis said. "He's so huge for us on both ends of the floor. His rebounding is real, his length, his ability not only just to rebound but to keep balls alive up in the air that allows us to be able to get those rebounds. To get to the offensive glass, that's something that's always been an emphasis for us. And honestly, with him and Caleb [Wilson], they're our two best offensive rebounders."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !