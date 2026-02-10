North Carolina Continues Rise in Latest AP Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels are currently on a five-game winning streak, with their most recent victory taking place on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils. It was a highly-anticipated contest, not because of the historical context, but also because of the matchup between Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer, who are each expected to be selected in the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Safe to say, the game lived up to the hype, as the Tar Heels needed a last-second shot from guard Seth Trimble with 0.4 seconds to prevail 71-68 over the Blue Devils. That shot gave North Carolina its only lead of the night.

On Monday, the latest AP college basketball top 25 rankings were released, and the Tar Heels nearly cracked the top 10. Here is where North Carolina ranks heading into the second week of February.

The Tar Heels Move Up

North Carolina has jumped up three spots from No. 14 to No. 11. It was not long ago when the Tar Heels were plummeting down the rankings and were teetering as ranked team. Since losing three of four during a stretch in January, North Carolina has won five straight games, including victories over Virgina and Duke during that span.

Shortly after the rankings were revealed, ESPN provided insight for each team's move up or down the rankings.

"North Carolina led for 0.4 seconds in the buzzer-beating win over Duke on Saturday, the smallest amount of time led in a win in Division I this season, and North Carolina's shortest lead in the last eight seasons. The 13-point comeback was also UNC's largest over Duke in at least 25 years."

Those two stats in the same description shows how staggering that game was between the two Blue Blood programs. The Tar Heels were outplayed for the large majority of that contest, but Wilson was instrumental , playing all 40 minutes and leading North Carolina back into the game.

Looking Ahead in the Tar Heels' Schedule

North Carolina has another opportunity on Tuesday night to further prove themselves as a legitimate contender, as they go on the road to take on the Miami Hurricanes. It is a monumental game, as the Tar Heels and Hurricanes are each 7-3 in conference play. The winner of that game will have a leg up on the loser, giving it an inside track to a higher seed in the conference tournament.

