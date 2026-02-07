UNC’s Davis Explains Challenges of Focus in ‘Circus’ Atmosphere

The matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils is the most anticipated game in the college basketball slate this weekend.

While speaking with the media on Thursday, head coach Hubert Davis provided his approach and mindset entering Saturday's monumental contest.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The main thing I’ve tried to communicate to the guys is that our preparation, our process, the way we practice and the way we play is no different," Davis said. "The only difference is the circus is coming to town. Other than that, it’s another game for us to compete and another opportunity for us to grow as a team. And leading up to a game, there’s absolutely nothing different."

I want them to understand that what we’ve done for the 22 games prior to this is the same thing we’re doing this week, next week and for the remainder of the season," Davis continued.

There is immense significance for this game, not only because it is a historical rivalry, but the Tar Heels are in jeopardy of de-facto eliminated from winning the ACC regular season title. Davis explained what the mindset for the players and coaches.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Brad Frederick (left) and head coach Hubert Davis (right) talk during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“You guys have been here when I’ve referenced that Bible verse and tried to get them to understand to keep their eyes straight ahead and ignore all sideshow distractions," Davis said. "I also believe it has to be player-led as well. So, in regard to Seth [Trimble] communicating to the guys about our practice, our process, our preparation, how we play - that nothing changes - that has to come from the players, too. But also, playing here at North Carolina, there’s always a bit of a circus. So, it’s nothing different. It’s just another game.”

It has been well-documented that the Tar Heels' roster is littered with newcomers, via incoming freshmen and the transfer portal, and Trimble is the only player on the team who has faced Duke as a member of this program. The 55-year-old head coach believes his players are approaching this game level-headed.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I feel like our guys have a clear understanding of that because, in some sense, there's, there's a lot that goes to being and playing here," Davis said. "You know, the games against Kansas, on the road against Kentucky, Virginia, everywhere we go. And so, our guys understand that, you know, with every step, every move, the spotlight is on them, and it comes with, you know, criticism, critique, praise on every step. And I think our guys understand that."

Another reason this game will be one of the highest-viewed games in recent memory is the fact that there will be two top-five picks 2026 NBA Draft prospects - Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer - pinned against each other. Davis was asked about his preparation for Boozer and what challenges the star freshman forward presents to the Tar Heels.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"Cameron [Boozer] is an amazing player," Davis said. "And you're right, his ability to be able to score in many different ways, obviously, around the basket, getting fouled, getting to the free throw line, threes, he's an excellent passer. So, he's one of the best basketball players in the country.

"But I will say this. It's not just him," Davis continued. "There's a reason why they are 21-1. There’s a reason because they're a really good basketball team and extremely well-coached. And they've got a number of pieces that play at an extremely high level. And so it's not a matchup between one person. It's a matchup against Duke. We're very excited about the challenge."

