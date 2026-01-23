UNC's Dixon Explains What Led to Success Against Irish



The North Carolina Tar Heels ended their two-game losing streak with a 91-69 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was also the second straight game in which head coach Hubert Davis made a change to the starting lineup, as he removed Jarin Stevenson in favor for Jaydon Young.

Last Saturday, the 55-year-old head coach demoted Kyan Evans for Derek Dixon, who responded with 14 points while shooting 4-of-8 from three-point range. The freshman guard remained in the starting lineup of Wednesday, producing 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Dixon discussed how he is adapting to his new role.

Dixon's Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think it's been a change. Coming in[to] the game, I'm a [little warmer]," Dixon said. "[I] don't have those minutes on the bench and just trying to be a leader out there. Just got to use my voice, and that's been something I'm really trying to focus on."

In recent games, including the loss to Stanford last week, North Carolina had double-digit leads that evaporated. Dixon elaborated on what led to the Tar Heels' offensive success in the second half.

"I think we just really focused on not letting up," Dixon said. "Once we got the lead, [we] just didn't let up. We were just having a lot of fun out there moving the ball. The ball was moving. We were getting great shots, and we all had smiles on our faces, and I think that really went a long way."

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Through his brief experience as a starter in these last two games, Dixon has shot 9-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard explained what led to his success against Notre Dame.

"I think I got some really good looks today," Dixon said. "Caleb [Wilson] made some really good passes. I think we moved the ball really well. And when I get an open look, I'm [going to] be confident that I'm [going to] knock it down and I made a couple tonight."

Davis incorporating the freshman guard has worked wonders for the Tar Heels, whose backcourt was underwhelming with Evans and Luka Bogavac starting together. North Carolina needed a win by those margins on Wednesday night, and Dixon was a major reason for the offensive success. He will continue to start for the Tar Heels moving forward.

