Where North Carolina Ranks in 2026 Recruitment Class

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the midst of a wildly successful season, as they are 24-6 heading into the season finale this weekend against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor. The program is also finding ways to win off the court ahead of next season.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi released a list of the top recruiting classes for 2026. Here is what Biancardi had to say about the Tar Heels' 2026 recruitment class, which he ranked as the seventh-best class heading into next season.

Biancardi's Thoughts

North Carolina landed No. 9 recruit Dylan Mingo and No. 21 recruit Maximo Adams, and each player will be monumental towards the Tar Heels' success next season.

"Hubert Davis secured a top-15 recruit for the fourth straight recruiting class when [Dylan] Mingo picked the Tar Heels over Baylor, Penn State and Washington on ESPN's First Take in mid-February," Biancardi said. "He's a high-ceiling backcourt player with length, size and high-level playmaking ability. He was also the MVP of the NBA Top 100 Camp last summer."

"[Maximo] Adams' recruitment was something of a blue-blood battle, with Carolina edging out Michigan State, Kentucky and Texas," Biancardi continued. "He was one of the biggest breakout starts of last spring and summer's grassroots season, putting up huge statistical performances."

This season, the Tar Heels' starting lineup featured only one returning player, Seth Trimble, who will be leaving the program at the conclusion of this season, as he will graduate in May. Biancardi explained that Mingo will take over the reins immediately and will be crucial to the level of success North Carolina experiences next season.

"Set to replace Seth Trimble next year, Mingo is excellent at navigating ball screens and pushing the pace in transition," Biancardi said. "He can create a bucket for himself with a low and tight handle combined with great finishing ability. A big guard with a 6-10 wingspan, Mingo should immediately have the ball in his hands and be a difference maker for North Carolina."

Overall Thoughts

Davis has done a great job of assembling competitive rosters through incoming freshmen and the transfer portal in recent memory. Next year's squad will be a fascinating one to watch, as Mingo and Adams will join Derek Dixon, Jarin Stevenson, and whoever else is with the program next season.

Caleb Wilson will undoubtedly be gone, as he is expected to be selected with the top-five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Henri Veesaar could also declare for the draft, as he is having a breakout campaign in his first season in Chapel Hill. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels will be a formidable team next season.

