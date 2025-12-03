All Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as North Carolina builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Player

Position

Height-Weight

High School

Hometown

Keeyun Chapman

WR

6'4", 195 pounds

Jackson High School

(Jackson, AL)

Kenton Dopson III

CB

6'1", 185 pounds

Miami Norland High School

(Miami, FL)

C.J. Sadler

ATH

5'10", 175 pounds

Cass Technical High School

(Detroit, MI)

D.Q. Forkpa

OLB

6'2", 220 pounds

St. Frances Academy

(Baltimore, MD)

Jakob Weatherspoon

CB

5'10", 180 pounds

Avon High School

(Avon, OH)

Viliami Moala

DT

6'3", 340 pounds

Thompson High School

(Alabaster, AL)

Carnell Warren

WR

6'4", 200 pounds

Bluffton High School (Bluffton, SC)

(Bluffton, SC)

Nyqir Helton

WR

6'0", 175 pounds

Winslow Township HS

(Atco, NJ)

Kymistrii Young

WR

6'2", 185 pounds

Cardinal Mooney HS

(Sarasota, FL)

Zamaurious Robertson

WR

6'0", 175 pounds

Dillon High School

(Dillon, SC)

Carson Sneed

TE

6'6", 240 pounds

Donelson Christian Academy

(Old Hickory, TN)

Will Conroy

OG

6'3", 275 pounds

IMG Academy

(Bradenton, FL)

Travis Burgess

QB

6'5", 200 pounds

Grayson High School

(Loganville, GA)

Trashawn Ruffin

DT

6'3", 330 pounds

North Duplin High School

(Calypso, NC)

Zavion Griffin-Haynes

DE

6'6", 225 pounds

Rolesville High School

(Rolesville, NC)

Jayden Griffin-Haynes

OLB

6'2", 200 pounds

Rolesville High School

(Rolesville, NC)

Jaden Jefferson

ATH

5'7", 160 pounds

De La Salle High School

(Concord, CA)

Cooper McCutchan

TE

6'4", 225 pounds

Moeller High School

(Cincinnati, OH)

Lenneil Hall

OG

6'4", 335 pounds

Dexter School

(Brookline, MA)

David Jackson

DT

6'1", 300 pounds

Our Lady of Good Counsel HS

(Olney, MD)

Jamarrion Gordon

CB

5'11", 185 pounds

Jackson High School

(Jackson, AL)

Nick Fiumara

OG

6'5", 290 pounds

Belmont Hill School

(Belmont, MA)

Mason Wilhelm

OG

6'4", 280 pounds

Saint Edward High School

(Lakewood, OH)

Kei’Maurii Miles

WR

6'2", 170 pounds

Carver High School

(Atlanta, GA)


Marcellous Ryan

CB

5'11", 175 pounds

Junipero Serra High School

(Gardena, CA)

Eli Rickell

OG

6'4", 260 pounds

Wesleyan School

(Norcross, GA)

Aidan Woods

OT

6'5", 250 pounds

Abingdon High School

(Abingdon, VA)

David Green

K

5'11", 175 pounds

High Point Christian Academy

(High Point, NC)

Position-By-Position Breakdown

  • Wide receiver and interior offensive line seemed to be the focal point for the Tar Heels in this upcoming class. North Carolina landed seven wide receivers and five guards, which will help desperate needs for the offense.
  • It is evident that these signees will supply the Tar Heels with more depth, specifically at wide receiver, which needs to be filled out behind Jordan Shipp, who will be the clear WR1.
  • North Carolina attacked speed and strength, addressing weapons on the outside, while beefing up the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on a football during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
  • Adding Travis Burgess signals that there needs to be changes made at the quarterback position. Gio Lopez is clearly not the future.
  • Wide receiver Keeyun Chapman and cornerback Kenton Dopson III are set to be immediate-impact players on their side of the ball. Chapman should slot in as the WR2 behind Shipp in 2026.
  • These two players are the top-rated recruits in North Carolina's 2026 class, as Chapman is the 10th-ranked wide receiver, while Dopson III is the 14th-ranked cornerback.

Keeyun Chapman, WR, Jackson High School, (Jackson, AL)

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; A trio of Cherokee County defenders bring down Jackson's Keeyun Chapman (6) at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • 6'4''195 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, No. 10 WR
  • Notable Offers: Florida State, USC, and Miami
  • Scouting Report: Terrific down-field threat with elite body control
  • Enrollment Status: Committed 07/03/2025

Kenton Dopson III, CB, Miami Norland High School, (Miami, FL)

  • 6'1'', 185 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, No. 14 CB
  • Notable Offers: Texas, Penn State, Florida
  • Scouting Report: Rangy corner with strong ball skills
  • Enrollment Status: Committed 10/15/2025

C.J. Sadler, ATH, Cass Technical High School, (Detroit, MI)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during C.J. Sadler's youth football camp for Detroit kids at Peterson Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Sadler, a WR/CB from Detroit Cass Tech, is the top 2026 recruit in Michigan. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • 5'10, 175 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, No. 6 ATH
  • Notable Offers: Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami
  • Scouting Report: Elite athlete with game-wrecking speed
  • Enrollment Status: 08/15/2025

D.Q. Forkpa, OLB, St. Frances Academy, (Baltimore, MD)

  • 6'2", 220 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, No. 13 OLB
  • Notable Offers: Michigan, Clemson, Miami
  • Scouting Report: Strong tackler and fluid athlete in pass rush
  • Enrollment Status: 10/31/2025

Jakob Weatherspoon, CB, Avon High School, (Avon, OH)

Jakob Weatherspoon
  • 5'10'', 180 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, No. 19 CB
  • Notable Offers: Ohio State, Oregon, and Notre Dame
  • Scouting Report: Primarily a slot cornerback, lacks size
  • Enrollment Status: 07/16/2025

Carnell Warren, WR, Bluffton High School (Bluffton, SC)

Carnell Warren
  • 6'4", 200 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, #45 WR
  • Notable Offers: Arizona and Virginia Tech
  • Scouting Report: Physical receiver, great catch radius

Enrollment Status: 07/09/2025

Villiami Moala, DT, Thompson High School, (Alabaster, AL)

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  • 6'3", 340 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, No. 19 DT
  • Notable Offers: Oregon, Arizona, BYU
  • Scouting Report: Strong force in the run game
  • Enrollment Status: 08/01/2025

Travis Burgess, QB, Grayson High School, (Loganville, GA)

Travis Burgess
  • 6'5", 200 pounds
  • Four-Star Recruit, No.29 QB
  • Notable Offers: Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh
  • Scouting Report: Strong athlete with above-average arm strength
  • Enrollment Status: 05/21/2025

Trashawn Ruffin, DT, North Duplin High School, (Calypso, NC)

Trashawn Ruffin
  • 6'3", 330 pounds
  • Four-star recruit, No. 23 DT
  • Notable Offers: Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State
  • Scouting Report: Elite athlete, quick hands
  • Enrollment Status: 03/17/2025

Zavion Griffin-Haynes, DE, Rolesville High School, (Rolesville, NC)

Zavion Griffin-Haynes 2026 defensive end from Rolesville High in North Carolina before the game with Florida Atlantic Sept 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 6'6", 225 pounds
  • Four-star recruit, No. 44 DE
  • Notable Offers: Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan
  • Scouting Report: Steady pass rusher with strong hands
  • Enrollment status: Early Enrollment

Historical Context & Class Ranking

In the 2026 class, the Tar Heels rank 15th nationally and 2nd in the ACC.

Compared to the last three signing classes, North Carolina had 39 commits in 2026, which is 10 less than 2025, six more than 2024, and 11 more than 2023. However, this current signing class consists of 10 four-star recruits and 29 three-star recruits, which is the most of any of the last three classes.

Year

Total Commits

Four-Star Commits

Three-Star Commits

2026

39

10

29

2025

49

2

27

2024

33

3

24

2023

28

5

15

