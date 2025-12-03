North Carolina Tar Heels Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
Player
Position
Height-Weight
High School
Hometown
Keeyun Chapman
WR
6'4", 195 pounds
Jackson High School
(Jackson, AL)
Kenton Dopson III
CB
6'1", 185 pounds
Miami Norland High School
(Miami, FL)
C.J. Sadler
ATH
5'10", 175 pounds
Cass Technical High School
(Detroit, MI)
D.Q. Forkpa
OLB
6'2", 220 pounds
St. Frances Academy
(Baltimore, MD)
Jakob Weatherspoon
CB
5'10", 180 pounds
Avon High School
(Avon, OH)
Viliami Moala
DT
6'3", 340 pounds
Thompson High School
(Alabaster, AL)
Carnell Warren
WR
6'4", 200 pounds
Bluffton High School (Bluffton, SC)
(Bluffton, SC)
Nyqir Helton
WR
6'0", 175 pounds
Winslow Township HS
(Atco, NJ)
Kymistrii Young
WR
6'2", 185 pounds
Cardinal Mooney HS
(Sarasota, FL)
Zamaurious Robertson
WR
6'0", 175 pounds
Dillon High School
(Dillon, SC)
Carson Sneed
TE
6'6", 240 pounds
Donelson Christian Academy
(Old Hickory, TN)
Will Conroy
OG
6'3", 275 pounds
IMG Academy
(Bradenton, FL)
Travis Burgess
QB
6'5", 200 pounds
Grayson High School
(Loganville, GA)
Trashawn Ruffin
DT
6'3", 330 pounds
North Duplin High School
(Calypso, NC)
Zavion Griffin-Haynes
DE
6'6", 225 pounds
Rolesville High School
(Rolesville, NC)
Jayden Griffin-Haynes
OLB
6'2", 200 pounds
Rolesville High School
(Rolesville, NC)
Jaden Jefferson
ATH
5'7", 160 pounds
De La Salle High School
(Concord, CA)
Cooper McCutchan
TE
6'4", 225 pounds
Moeller High School
(Cincinnati, OH)
Lenneil Hall
OG
6'4", 335 pounds
Dexter School
(Brookline, MA)
David Jackson
DT
6'1", 300 pounds
Our Lady of Good Counsel HS
(Olney, MD)
Jamarrion Gordon
CB
5'11", 185 pounds
Jackson High School
(Jackson, AL)
Nick Fiumara
OG
6'5", 290 pounds
Belmont Hill School
(Belmont, MA)
Mason Wilhelm
OG
6'4", 280 pounds
Saint Edward High School
(Lakewood, OH)
Kei’Maurii Miles
WR
6'2", 170 pounds
Carver High School
(Atlanta, GA)
CB
5'11", 175 pounds
Junipero Serra High School
(Gardena, CA)
Eli Rickell
OG
6'4", 260 pounds
Wesleyan School
(Norcross, GA)
Aidan Woods
OT
6'5", 250 pounds
Abingdon High School
(Abingdon, VA)
David Green
K
5'11", 175 pounds
High Point Christian Academy
(High Point, NC)
Position-By-Position Breakdown
- Wide receiver and interior offensive line seemed to be the focal point for the Tar Heels in this upcoming class. North Carolina landed seven wide receivers and five guards, which will help desperate needs for the offense.
- It is evident that these signees will supply the Tar Heels with more depth, specifically at wide receiver, which needs to be filled out behind Jordan Shipp, who will be the clear WR1.
- North Carolina attacked speed and strength, addressing weapons on the outside, while beefing up the trenches on both sides of the ball.
- Adding Travis Burgess signals that there needs to be changes made at the quarterback position. Gio Lopez is clearly not the future.
- Wide receiver Keeyun Chapman and cornerback Kenton Dopson III are set to be immediate-impact players on their side of the ball. Chapman should slot in as the WR2 behind Shipp in 2026.
- These two players are the top-rated recruits in North Carolina's 2026 class, as Chapman is the 10th-ranked wide receiver, while Dopson III is the 14th-ranked cornerback.
Keeyun Chapman, WR, Jackson High School, (Jackson, AL)
- 6'4''195 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, No. 10 WR
- Notable Offers: Florida State, USC, and Miami
- Scouting Report: Terrific down-field threat with elite body control
- Enrollment Status: Committed 07/03/2025
Kenton Dopson III, CB, Miami Norland High School, (Miami, FL)
- 6'1'', 185 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, No. 14 CB
- Notable Offers: Texas, Penn State, Florida
- Scouting Report: Rangy corner with strong ball skills
- Enrollment Status: Committed 10/15/2025
C.J. Sadler, ATH, Cass Technical High School, (Detroit, MI)
- 5'10, 175 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, No. 6 ATH
- Notable Offers: Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami
- Scouting Report: Elite athlete with game-wrecking speed
- Enrollment Status: 08/15/2025
D.Q. Forkpa, OLB, St. Frances Academy, (Baltimore, MD)
- 6'2", 220 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, No. 13 OLB
- Notable Offers: Michigan, Clemson, Miami
- Scouting Report: Strong tackler and fluid athlete in pass rush
- Enrollment Status: 10/31/2025
Jakob Weatherspoon, CB, Avon High School, (Avon, OH)
- 5'10'', 180 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, No. 19 CB
- Notable Offers: Ohio State, Oregon, and Notre Dame
- Scouting Report: Primarily a slot cornerback, lacks size
- Enrollment Status: 07/16/2025
Carnell Warren, WR, Bluffton High School (Bluffton, SC)
- 6'4", 200 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, #45 WR
- Notable Offers: Arizona and Virginia Tech
- Scouting Report: Physical receiver, great catch radius
Enrollment Status: 07/09/2025
Villiami Moala, DT, Thompson High School, (Alabaster, AL)
- 6'3", 340 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, No. 19 DT
- Notable Offers: Oregon, Arizona, BYU
- Scouting Report: Strong force in the run game
- Enrollment Status: 08/01/2025
Travis Burgess, QB, Grayson High School, (Loganville, GA)
- 6'5", 200 pounds
- Four-Star Recruit, No.29 QB
- Notable Offers: Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh
- Scouting Report: Strong athlete with above-average arm strength
- Enrollment Status: 05/21/2025
Trashawn Ruffin, DT, North Duplin High School, (Calypso, NC)
- 6'3", 330 pounds
- Four-star recruit, No. 23 DT
- Notable Offers: Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State
- Scouting Report: Elite athlete, quick hands
- Enrollment Status: 03/17/2025
Zavion Griffin-Haynes, DE, Rolesville High School, (Rolesville, NC)
- 6'6", 225 pounds
- Four-star recruit, No. 44 DE
- Notable Offers: Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan
- Scouting Report: Steady pass rusher with strong hands
- Enrollment status: Early Enrollment
Historical Context & Class Ranking
In the 2026 class, the Tar Heels rank 15th nationally and 2nd in the ACC.
Compared to the last three signing classes, North Carolina had 39 commits in 2026, which is 10 less than 2025, six more than 2024, and 11 more than 2023. However, this current signing class consists of 10 four-star recruits and 29 three-star recruits, which is the most of any of the last three classes.
Year
Total Commits
Four-Star Commits
Three-Star Commits
2026
39
10
29
2025
49
2
27
2024
33
3
24
2023
28
5
15
