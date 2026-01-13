UNC Extends Offer to Elite 2028 EDGE

Most college football programs’ primary focus on the high school recruiting trail is currently on the 2027 cycle. However, coaching staffs across the country have also started pursuing some of the top prospects in the 2028 class.

Although it’s still early in the 2028 cycle, UNC and head coach Bill Belichick have already extended offers to more than 60 prospects, including a four-star EDGE from Florida who is ranked as a top-100 in the class.

Tar Heels Targeting Four-Star 2028 EDGE

On Jan. 9, UNC extended an offer to Antonio Thomas Jr., a four-star EDGE from Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida. Thomas shared on X that the Tar Heels had offered him, writing, “Extremely blessed to receive an offer from thee UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA.”

Although Thomas is only a sophomore at Carrollwood Day, he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top pass rushers. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 91 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 9 EDGE, and the No. 21 prospect from Florida.

He’s a highly coveted recruit, holding offers from over 20 Division I schools, including some of the top programs in the country, such as LSU, Georgia, and Miami.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Not only is Thomas a talented pass rusher, but he also plays running back for Carrollwood Day. According to his Hudl, the four-star EDGE recorded 58 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks on defense this season, while rushing for 936 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense.

Although he’s only a 2028 prospect, UNC’s offer comes relatively late in his recruitment, with several schools already making significant progress with the young EDGE. Still, he’s unlikely to make a decision any time soon, giving Belichick and the Tar Heels plenty of time to gain ground.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Over the next few months, UNC is expected to host several visit weekends and a few junior days. If the Tar Heels can get Thomas to Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit at some point this offseason, they should be able to boost their standing in his recruitment.

As a 2028 recruit, Thomas still has plenty of time before he needs to narrow his list or even think about making a decision. Still, if the Tar Heels can make a strong early impression on him in the coming months, they should be in a position to contend for one of the top players in the 2028 class.

